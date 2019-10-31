Oasis of the Seas Will Offer New Panoramic Suites
Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas is readying to make her second debut in New York City, this time after a $165 million overhaul.
The refurbishment, part of Royal Caribbean’s Amplification project, adds a number of new venues to the ship and, as Cruise Critic recently revealed, new accommodations.
Oasis of the Seas will offer the new Ultimate Panoramic Suite, a new Royal Caribbean cabin category. The suites are situated above the bridge and offer 200-degree panoramic views.
The accommodations hold up to four passengers and feature a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a walk-in closet and dressing room, a living area with a half bath and floor-to-ceiling glass windows.
Passengers sailing in these suites have access to the suite lounge, a Royal Genie, free Voom Wi-Fi access and specialty dining.
The ship will also feature the cruise line’s first barbecue concept, Portside BBQ, and dedicated karaoke venue Spotlight Karaoke as well as a new pool deck, the Splashaway Bay kids aquapark, the Music Hall, the Perfect Storm trio of waterslides and the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea.
