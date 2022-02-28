Oceania Cruises Floats Out New Ship Vista at Fincantieri Shipyard
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises Theresa Norton February 28, 2022
Oceania Cruises celebrated the float-out of its new 67,000-ton, 1,200-guest Vista on Feb. 25 at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy, near the famed seaport of Genoa.
Shortly after the ceremony, held in compliance with current health regulations, the massive building dock began filling with water and Vista floated on the sea for the very first time.
Presiding over the ceremony were Giuseppe Torrente, shipyard director for Fincantieri; and His Excellency Monsignor Tasca, archbishop of Genoa. The shipyard’s madrina, Anna Trucco, released a bottle of prosecco against the hull in the age-old maritime tradition to invite good fortune for the ship and all those who sail on it.
“Vista is Oceania Cruises’ most anticipated ship in the history of our company, and I am thrilled to be here with our partners from Fincantieri as the ship morphs from blueprints and steel into reality,” said Howard Sherman, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “Vista is truly a ship of dreams, and we cannot wait to welcome her inaugural season guests next year.”
Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of the Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, stated: “Ten years have passed since we delivered Riviera to our friends at Oceania Cruises, from the same Sestri shipyard. The launch of this new ship therefore represents an important milestone not only of her construction, but also in the consolidation of the relationship with the shipping company. I am sure that Vista will give life to a new class of ships that will stand out for its refinement and technological advances.”
Vista’s maiden voyage is scheduled to depart April 14, 2023, from Rome to Barcelona, followed by 12 additional European voyages before starting sailings from the U.S. to the Canadian Maritimes and New England, the Panama Canal and the Caribbean.
Among Vista’s highlights are 12 dining options, four of them brand-new; 1,200 guests served by 800 crew members for a two-to-three crew to guest ratio; standard staterooms that measure more than 290 square feet; all Penthouse Suites and staterooms feature large bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers; and all Owner’s, Vista and Oceania Suites have soaking tubs.
Vista also will boast the line’s palatial Owner’s Suites and top-of-ship Library styled in Ralph Lauren Home; new Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms for solo travelers; eight bars, lounges, and entertainment venues; Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and Aquamar Spa Terrace; and staffed Concierge and Executive Lounges for Concierge Staterooms and Suites, respectively.
Oceania Cruises, known for its major focus on cuisine, recently enhanced its onboard options. The ship’s public areas are detailed in this story.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Oceania Cruises, Europe, Mediterranean, Canada, Panama Canal, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS