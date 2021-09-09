Oceania Cruises Reveals Vista’s Inaugural Season Itineraries
Oceania Cruises has revealed the Vista’s inaugural season itineraries, beginning in April 2023.
The 18 itineraries will open for sale on September 15, 2021. Members of the President’s Circle and Diamond-level Oceania Club members can hold their preferred suite or stateroom on the Vista until September 14.
The ship’s maiden voyage will begin on April 14, 2023 departing from Rome and sailing Barcelona on a 12-day itinerary that stops at Capri, Valletta, Monte Carlo and more. It will continue sailing the Mediterranean for ten more unique itineraries before heading to London.
There, it will sail on one 12-day itinerary around the British Isles, visiting Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, Dublin and other destinations before returning to London. On August 30, 2023, it will sail on a transatlantic voyage from London to New York on an 18-day itinerary, stopping at Paris, Cork, Dublin, Saint John, Boston and other ports.
The Vista will then sail from New York to Montreal in September on an 11-day journey, then head down from Montreal to Miami on a 15-day cruise.
In Miami, the Vista will feature two of the same itineraries, sailing from Miami to Los Angeles and back on October 16 and November 3 for 16 days, heading to Cartagena, Puntarenas, Acapulco, Cabo San Lucas and more.
“Every aspect of Vista’s Inaugural Season has been designed to present immersive destination experiences through new and unique perspectives. From the heart of iconic cities such as Venice and London to the rarely trodden shores of Stornoway or Kavala, guests will be enthralled with the diverse array of memories they’ll collect along the way,” stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.
The Vista itself offers 12 dining options, the largest standard staterooms at sea, oversized bathrooms for many of its suite and stateroom categories, a stateroom specifically designed for individual travelers, a sleek, modern design and much more.
