Oceania Cruises Unveils Public Areas on New Vista Ship
Oceania Cruises unveiled the signature lounges, bars, and wellness areas on Vista, the first of two new 1,200-guest Allura Class ships being constructed by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.
The 67,000-gross-ton vessel, the seventh for the line, will set sail in 2023. A second Allura Class ship will debut in 2025.
“Our guests have a passion for new experiences and destinations while also loving to travel to familiar places and seeing them from new directions,” said Oceania President and CEO Bob Binder. “That drove every aspect of designing Vista, to present a sense of familiarity imbued with unique elements and fresh perspectives.”
Vista will feature a variety of social, recreation, and wellness spaces oriented across six of the ship’s 11 guest decks.
An iconic element of the Oceania brand, the Grand Staircase will feature sleek curves and a floor-to-ceiling pillar of crystal and light.
The reimagined Martinis bar will feature gathering spaces nestled among walls of shimmering glass.
Designed to evoke the feel of a private club, The Grand Lounge features sleek alcoves and a gold-infused color palette, sculptural lighting, and elegant lines.
Horizons will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and 180-degree views when relaxing, enjoying afternoon tea, listening to a musical performance.
The Pool Deck features modern beach-club cabanas and places to gather poolside, amid a variety of textures and natural tones to connect with nature.
The Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center offers treatment areas, workout and personal training spaces as well as a new salon and barbershop. The line’s first purpose-built holistic wellness center also has a spa terrace with sweeping sea views.
Vista’s culinary experiences and residentially inspired suites and staterooms will be revealed in coming weeks, and inaugural voyages will open for sale in September 2021. Vista will sail its first commercial voyage in early 2023. An unnamed sister ship will debut in 2025.
