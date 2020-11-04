Oceania Cruises Launches Summer 2022 Europe and America Voyages
WHY IT RATES: Customers looking to get away and explore the world post-pandemic will be wow by Oceania Cruises' newly-released set of Summer 2022 offerings spanning Europe and North America, featuring itineraries that are perennially popular, as well as 77 brand-new selections. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has released its 2022 Europe & North America Collection of itineraries for preview prior to opening for sale on November 11, 2020. The complete collection of 110 itineraries, featuring 77 brand new offerings including 10 new ports, can be viewed online or via the comprehensive season preview brochure.
The 2022 Europe & North America Collection offers 56 itineraries that range from seven to 14 days in length. For those intrepid travelers who desire a broader spectrum of exploration, there are 54 voyages ranging from 15 to 46 days that blend multiple continents and cultures into singularly grand adventures. A kaleidoscope of deftly curated experiences is offered at more than 250 ports of call throughout Northern and Western Europe, Iceland, Greenland, the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, Holy Lands, Alaska, Canada and New England, Bermuda, South America, and the Caribbean.
“As travelers continue seeking inspiration and bright new adventures ahead, we’ve never been more delighted to introduce a new collection of voyages,” stated Bob Binder, President & Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Our 2022 Europe & North America Collection is filled with captivating voyages that will beckon seasoned travelers with explorations reaching perennial favorites and compelling new destinations alike.”
2022 Europe & North America Collection Highlights
—110 itineraries, 77 of them brand new along with 10 captivating new ports to explore, such as the Danish rising star of Aarhus, the charming Irish village of Killybegs and the spectacularly dramatic Lofoten Islands in Norway
—11 voyages of seven to 14 days aboard Marina and Sirena that explore the storied history, antiquities, and architecture of Scandinavia and Russia
—Explore the unique cultural traditions and great outdoors of Alaska with glacier trekking, helicopter flightseeing and Go Local tours, plus more voyages cruising Hubbard Glacier with twelve convenient departures from Seattle, Vancouver, or Los Angeles of seven, nine, 10, 11, 12 or 13 days
—46 voyages to the western Mediterranean, Greek Isles, Turkey, and Canary Islands ranging from seven to 14 days
—Discover the treasures and sacred destinations of the Holy Land with 16 voyages that call on coveted ports in Israel, Turkey, and Egypt
—Connoisseurs of food and wine will delight in the six unique itineraries that focus on western Europe’s wine countries while another four are devoted to displaying the unique culinary treasures of the United Kingdom, Scotland, Wales, and the emerald isle of Ireland
—Unwind with easy Bermuda getaways offering all the bliss of a tropical escape with the convenience of seven-day roundtrip New York departures
—Explore the best of New England, the Canadian Maritimes, Greenland, Iceland, the Norwegian Fjords, Baltic capitals, wine countries of France, Spain, and Portugal plus the Azores in one epic 46-day voyage with the supreme convenience of sailing roundtrip from New York City aboard Insignia
—Undertake the ultimate immersion of the western European wine countries of Iberia, North Africa, Madeira, the Canary Islands, and Bermuda aboard Sirena with 25 ports of call in 38 days
—Traverse the virtual entirety of the Mediterranean with 18 ports in 22 days aboard Nautica from Jerusalem to Barcelona
—Be amongst the privileged few who venture north of the Arctic Circle aboard Sirena’s singular sailing to the North Cape, Murmansk, and the mysteriously infamous Archangel, Russia
Ultimate Value
Travelers can take advantage of even more value with Oceania Cruises OLife Choice Airfare promotion, which includes Free Roundtrip Airport Transfers on each 2022 Europe & North America Collection voyage along with free internet and a choice of free shore excursions, free beverage package or substantial shipboard credit. Europe voyages in this collection also feature the bonus of a $149 Premium Economy Air Upgrade, and every voyage comes with complete peace of mind from the Best Price Guarantee. Reservations open on November 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EST.
SOURCE: Oceania Cruises press release.
