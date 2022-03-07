Oceania Cruises Sets New Single-Day Booking Record
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises Lacey Pfalz March 07, 2022
Oceania Cruises’ latest 2024 Around the World in 180 Days world cruise opened for sale on March 2 and was completely sold out within 30 minutes of its opening, breaking a new booking record for the premium cruise line.
In addition to the world cruise, the cruise line also released for sale its four new Grand Voyages itineraries, which range from 72 to 82 days in length and travel along the Asia-Pacific region of the world. In conjunction with the sold-out world cruise, these five itineraries created a new single-day booking record that surpassed the cruise line’s previous record by twelve percent.
"The response to our 2024 world cruise and the new grand voyages clearly illustrates the resiliency, enthusiasm, and passion that drive our guests to travel the world," stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. "The fervent demand for these globetrotting experiences is also a testament to our officers and crew and the travel partners that have steadfastly championed the worldwide return to travel," he added.
The itinerary was announced in February, with stops in 96 different destinations across 34 countries and fifteen seas. Fares began at $48,499 per person. World cruises are typically booked by loyal previous cruisers, but this one saw a record number of nearly half new-to-brand guests. Forty-two percent of those who sailed on the 2022 world cruise rebooked for the 2024 voyage, too.
Due to the popularity of longer, more immersive cruises, the cruise line also announced that it will open a full year of itineraries beginning October 2023 to December 2024 on May 4, 2022.
"The vast majority of bookings were made via our valued travel partners and this launch would not have achieved the record-setting success without the support of travel advisors across the globe," stated Nikki F. Upshaw, Senior Vice President of Sales.
For more information about Oceania Cruises, please click here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Oceania Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS