Oceania Cruises Announces Details for 180-Day World Sailing in 2024
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises Donald Wood February 23, 2022
Oceania Cruises announced details of its highly anticipated 2024 Around the World in 180 Days itinerary and four additional Grand Voyages ranging in length between 72 and 82 days.
The world cruise is scheduled to take place aboard the Insignia ship and depart from Los Angeles on January 14, 2024. The voyage will feature 96 destinations in 34 countries and cross three oceans and 15 seas, from the South Pacific to the coasts of Europe.
Oceania’s Around the World in 180 Days itinerary also features over 100 UNESCO World Heritage sites, 24 overnight stays and a series of curated complimentary special onshore events and optional multi-day overland programs.
Starting at $48,499 per person, the world cruise boasts free first-class roundtrip airfare and included complementary amenities with the Exclusive Prestige Package, such as laundry services, visa packages, Internet, pre-paid gratuities, luggage delivery and more.
“Incredibly, last year our 2023 world cruise sold out in just one day, so for 2024 we are providing guests more extended voyage options to deeply and meaningfully rediscover the world,” Oceania CEO Howard Sherman said.
“While a globe-circling journey is the pinnacle of life-changing travel experiences, we have specially curated a set of Grand Voyages for seasoned and time-rich travelers to navigate storied seas, straits and oceans that boldly connect diverse and exotic corners of the globe,” Sherman continued.
In addition to Insignia’s Around the World itinerary, Oceania’s four new Grand Voyages range from 72-to-82 days and feature extended evening port stays plus meaningful shore excursions.
—Grand Pacific Expedition from Los Angeles to Sydney: This 77-day voyage departs Oct. 4, 2023, on Regatta and visits 12 countries with 10 overnights in iconic ports such as Kyoto, Shanghai, Bali and Perth. From $15,199 per person.
—Odyssey of Discoveries from Abu Dhabi to Tokyo: This 82-day voyage departs Dec. 29, 2023, on Riviera and visits 18 countries with an array of discoveries across the Arabian Peninsula, India and Asia, plus calls at less-trodden corners such as Sri Lanka and the secluded paradise of the Maldives. From $21,199 per person.
—Epic Eastern Explorer from Mumbai to Tokyo: This 72-day journey departing Jan. 8, 2024, on Riviera visits 15 countries with calls in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Bangkok and Seoul while also exploring Myanmar's monasteries, contrasting rural and city life in Vietnam, experiencing revered culinary traditions in Japan and more. From $19,599 per person.
—Ultimate Exotic Traveler from Papeete to Cape Town: This 79-day voyage departs Feb. 19, 2024, on Nautica with a 15-country itinerary featuring a remarkable array of top attractions such as the gorgeous lagoons of Moorea, the unique geothermal landscapes of Rotorua, the iconic Sydney Opera House, the UNESCO-protected Komodo National Park and the renowned game reserves of South Africa. From $19,999 per person.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Oceania Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS