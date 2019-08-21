Oceania Cruises Unveils 2021 Europe & North America Voyages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises August 21, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Guests can expect more overnights, longer stays, and unique shore tours on Oceania Cruises’ 2021 voyages. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Oceania Cruises launched its new 2021 Europe & North America Collection of voyages which went on sale today.
The new 2021 Europe & North America Collection is, an imaginative selection of itineraries filled with more overnight stays and off-the-beaten-track destinations.
Featuring 70 overnight stays, this collection encourages deeper immersion and invites travelers to experience each region from the inside – celebrations of endless summer sunlight in the far reaches of Northern Europe; the tucked-away neighborhoods, tavernas and piazzas across the Mediterranean; hiking, fishing and glacier adventures with local experts in Alaska; and the perfect blend of hidden seaside retreats and cosmopolitan pleasures in Canada and New England.
2021 Europe & North America Collection Highlights
- 110 itineraries, 97 of them brand new, and 15 exciting new ports to explore which feature some of Europe’s unique treasures – the dramatic fjord of Eskifjördur, Iceland; the UNESCO-protected town Alberobello from Monopoli, Italy; and the gourmet pintxo bars of San Sebastián
- Experiencing the traditions and cultural nuances of Turkey with 13 voyages that begin or end in Istanbul, 12 overnights in Istanbul as well as calls on Antalya, Bodrum, Ephesus, Pergamum and the new port of Bozcaada (Troy)
- Immersion into bold and beautiful Alaska with myriad adventures such a cruise along a glacier-dotted bay in Kenai Fjords National Park while in Seward, a personalized fishing and culinary expedition from Ketchikan or a remote glacier trek via helicopter from Juneau
- Wanderlust cruising to some of the world’s most enticing corners with the voyages in our new Sirena Exotic Collection, which feature in-depth explorations of the Holy Lands of Egypt, Israel and Turkey as well as the Arabian Peninsula, India, Myanmar and Indonesia
Providing the ultimate in destination explorations, Oceania Cruises offers the widest and most immersive range of touring options – Oceania Exclusive and Oceania Select collections of mainstream excursions, trademark Culinary Discovery Tours, Food & Wine Trails tours for the ultimate foodie experiences, the most expansive offering of Wellness Tours which are available across six continents, and the new, ground-breaking Go Local series.
A Better Than New Fleet of Intimate, Luxurious Ships
With the OceaniaNEXT initiative the line has elevated the guest experience to new levels, completely transforming its four most intimate 684-guest vessels from stem to stern while updating and adding surprising new delights to its two newest 1,250-guest ships, Marina and Riviera. After a sweeping series of enhancements, Regatta, Insignia, Nautica and Sirena are better than new. All 342 suites and staterooms are new from top to bottom with luxurious touches such as decadent marble, classic granite and European fabrics.
A lighter color palette graces all-new public spaces, accented with crisp white millwork, Italian glass chandeliers, bespoke glass artwork and stunning verre églomisé walls. A passion for flawless detail stimulated a re-inspiration of Marina and Riviera as well. A tony new lounge and coffee bar crowns the ships while rich fabrics and carpeting in stylish tones of caramel, ivory and espresso complement the suites and staterooms. The three jewel-like Owner’s Suites are likewise all-new and furnished exclusively from the Ralph Lauren Home Collection. With a lively new air to all six of our ships, OceaniaNEXT signals a new era for Oceania Cruises and a reinforcement of our unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable vacation experiences.
Extraordinary Value with the Inclusive OLife Choice Package
Travelers should book early to receive the best fares and promotional amenities on these new voyages. A highlight is the $149 Premium Economy Air Upgrade on select European voyages along with the value packed OLife Choice promotion. These offers are capacity controlled and expire no later than March 31, 2020.
2 for 1 Cruise Fares & Free Internet
OLIFE CHOICE Including Roundtrip Airfare plus a choice of:
FREE - Shore Excursions
FREE - Beverage Package
FREE - Shipboard Credit
For more information about Oceania Cruises, call 855-OCEANIA (855-623-2642) or contact your Travel Advisor.
SOURCE: Oceania Cruises press release.
