Oceania Cruises Unveils Another 180-Day World Voyage
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises Theresa Norton January 14, 2021
Oceania Cruises, which pioneered six-month-long World Cruises in 2015, is offering another one in 2023. Sales open Jan. 27, 2021.
The “Around the World in 180 Days” voyage will depart San Francisco on Jan. 15, 2023, on the 684-guest Insignia. It will visit 96 destinations in 33 countries across four continents and conclude in San Francisco. The voyage includes multi-day stays in 20 ports of call in South America, Africa, Asia and Alaska, as well as three full days in Antarctica, cruising in Admiralty Bay, Paradise Bay, and Half Moon Island.
Fares start at $41,599 per person, according to the Oceania website, which includes their choice of 64 free shore excursions, a free beverage package, or a free $6,400 shipboard credit.
Fares for the 180-day voyage also include first-class roundtrip airfare from two dozen North American air gateways, pre-paid gratuities (value of up to $8,200), free onboard medical care, unlimited internet, free laundry services, exclusive shoreside events, free visa package, free luggage delivery for guests from the U.S. and Canada, one-night pre-cruise hotel stay in the port of embarkation, and roundtrip transfers for all guests and for residents within 50 miles from the cruise departure port.
Longer voyages are available for up to 218 days from Miami to New York.
The 2023 itinerary includes more than 60 UNESCO World Heritage sites and five shoreside events. The special events include:
-- An Argentinian cultural exposition in Buenos Aires including an equestrian show and tango lessons with fine food and wine.
-- An afternoon at the renowned Boschendal Winery in Cape Town with a farmer’s market featuring cuisine, wines and live music.
-- A Bedouin experience at Al Maha Desert Dune in the Arabian Desert outside of Dubai with tribal music and dance, a falcon show, and dinner under the stars catered by the Al Maha Luxury Resort and Spa.
-- A Burmese monk donation ceremony in Yangon, Myanmar. Guests can witness a sacred ritual of Buddhism – the donation ceremony, where the line will make a contribution in support of more than 200 robed monks present. After the ceremony, guests will enjoy canapes and refreshments accompanied by traditional music and dance.
-- A candlelit evening at Vung Duc Cave in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Ha Long Bay outside of Hanoi. The evening includes a welcome Dragon Dance followed by a dinner show with local entertainers and music.
The voyage will cross 24 time zones, visit 27 islands, cruise three oceans and 14 seas, and cross the equator four times.
For more information, click here.
For more information on Oceania Cruises, United States, Asia, Africa, Antarctica, South America
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS