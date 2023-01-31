Oceania Names Vista’s Sister Ship Allura
Oceania Cruises has named its eighth ship Allura, which is the second vessel in its Allura Class ships. The first, Vista, is slated to begin sailing in May 2023, while Allura is set to enter service in 2025.
The 1,200-passenger, 60,000-ton ship is being built at Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy, near Genoa.
Allura was “named to reflect the excitement of starting an immersive new journey,” Oceania said.
“At Oceania Cruises, we are always looking for ways to evolve, elevate and modernize our offerings to continuously surprise and delight our discerning guests as they enjoy immersive new experiences,” said Oceania Cruises President Frank A. Del Rio.
“We are thrilled with the incredible demand we have witnessed for Allura’s sister ship, Vista, with her 2023 maiden season already sold out, and we know Allura will be equally as popular with our guests.”
Allura will offer “inventive new dining experiences including Ember, an upscale signature restaurant serving reimagined American classics, and Aquamar Kitchen, both debuting on Vista in May, as well as the largest standard staterooms and a new Chef’s Studio,” Oceania said.
Its inaugural season will include an eclectic mix of destinations in Europe and the Americas.
“Allura’s inaugural journeys are designed to appeal to all global travelers, whether they revel in the joy that comes with reconnecting with favorite destinations or are excited to discover new places and sights for the very first time,” Del Rio said.
