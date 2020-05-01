Older Travelers Reportedly Won’t Be Barred from Cruise Ships Post-Coronavirus
May 01, 2020
Older travelers concerned about the possible age restrictions implemented by the cruise industry as a result of the coronavirus outbreak received good news Thursday.
Travel restrictions were previously put in place by cruise lines in March barring passengers 70 and older unless they were able to provide documentation from a doctor verifying no previous medical conditions before sailing.
A Royal Caribbean spokesperson and other officials within the industry told The Points Guy cruise lines are operating under the belief that older travelers will be allowed to sail when cruise restrictions are lifted.
“We know that our 70-plus guests and those with chronic conditions are especially eager to understand what cruising will look like in the future,” Royal Caribbean Cruises told The Points Guy. “While subject to change, via the Cruise Lines International Association, we have confirmed that the previous restrictions were lifted in early April after cruise lines suspended service.”
On April 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its no-sail order for all cruise ships for 100 days or until the viral pandemic is deemed over.
The order will remain in place until one of three situations occurs: The Secretary of Health and Human Services’ declares the COVID-19 public health emergency is over; the CDC director rescinds or modifies the order; or 100 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register.
The CDC has also ordered the cruise industry to develop a return-to-service plan, with Royal Caribbean already filing a patent application for its own branded version of a safety face mask to protect passengers and employees.
