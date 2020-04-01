One Celebrity Cruises Passenger and 3 Crew Members Test Positive for Virus
April 01, 2020
Passengers aboard Celebrity Eclipse were asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days after the ship docked in San Diego on Monday. Despite a relatively smooth voyage, three crew members and one passenger had tested positive for coronavirus.
Celebrity Eclipse originally departed from Argentina on March 1 for a two-week voyage before major cruise lines, including the owner brand Royal Caribbean, called for a suspension on all cruises on March 13.
The ship was denied port in San Antonio, Chile before Chilean residents were allowed to disembark in Valparaiso. The ship was then granted clearance to disembark in San Diego. No symptoms of coronavirus were reported at the time.
County health officials confirmed four cases of coronavirus on the ship on Monday. The passenger has been hospitalized and is currently “in serious condition.” One crew member has been also been hospitalized, but the patient’s condition is currently unknown. According to Fox News, Celebrity Cruises did not provide further updates on the conditions of the other crew members.
Officials of San Diego County said the remaining passengers would disembark from the ship at midnight on Tuesday. Passengers claimed to receive an email from the cruise line instructing them to self-quarantine for two weeks, check their temperature twice a day and practice social distancing upon returning home.
Those experiencing symptoms were told to stay home and seek medical care if necessary. All passengers were screened prior to departure.
A spokesperson for Celebrity Cruises told Fox News “the work continues” when asked if any passengers still currently remain on the ship.
