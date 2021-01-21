Pacific Princess Being Dropped From Princess Cruises’ Fleet
Princess Cruises today announced that it has sold its passenger cruise ship, Pacific Princess, to an undisclosed buyer. In its statement, the cruise line said that the sail of the vessel aligns with parent company Carnival Corporation's plans to, “accelerate the removal of less efficient ships from its fleet.”
Pacific Princess first entered service in 1999 as R3 for Renaissance Cruises, but joined Princess Cruises’ fleet in 2002. Sailing with a maximum of 670 passengers, the ship’s boutique-style design and construction provided guests an intimate cruising experience in conjunction with many of the broader dining and entertainment options typically available on larger vessels.
During nearly two decades in service, Pacific Princess easily became a guest favorite. In total, she sailed over 1.6 million nautical miles, completing 11 World Cruises and sailing a series of unique itineraries to sought-after destinations all over the globe.
She also boasted a connection to the long-running television series ‘The Love Boat’, which has been credited with introducing millions of viewers to the concept of a modern cruise vacation and spurring dramatic growth within the industry. In fact, Gavin MacLeod, who starred in the show as ‘Captain Stubing’ stood on Pacific Princess’ navigation bridge as she sailed beneath the Golden Gate Bridge to kick off her inaugural season in May 2003, sailing from San Francisco to Alaska.
When Princess Cruises celebrated its 50th anniversary on December 3, 2015, Pacific Princess was selected to sail a recreation of the cruise line’s very first itinerary to the Mexican Riviera, with the cast of ‘The Love Boat’ in attendance. Six of the show’s stars joined cruise-goers in celebrating the role that the show had played in Princess Cruises’ history.
"Pacific Princess holds so many memories and cherished experiences to all who sailed upon her," said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. "Pacific Princess offered a traditional style of cruising to unique destinations. While it's difficult to say goodbye to our 'Love Boat,' our World Cruise and exotic itineraries continue onboard our Medallion Class-enabled Island Princess and Coral Princess, featuring the best Wi-Fi at sea, allowing guests to keep in touch with loved ones and share vacation memories along the way."
Guests who have bookings for upcoming sailings that were scheduled aboard Pacific Princess, and their travel advisors, will be notified of the development and provided instructions on how to book another Princess Cruise when sailing operations eventually resume. Affected guests who prefer to receive a refund will also be accommodated.
