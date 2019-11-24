Last updated: 10:55 AM ET, Sun November 24 2019

Passenger Medevacked From Cruise Ship in Mexico

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli November 24, 2019

Crystal Symphony
The Crystal Symphony at sea. (photo via Crystal Cruises)

A 76-year old cruise ship passenger recently needed medical evacuation while onboard a cruise, Mexico’s Secretary of the Navy said.

The story was first reported by Riviera Maya News.

The request was made by the captain of Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony after learning the American man was experiencing a health issue.

According to the paper, the evacuation took place near Punta Sur at Isla Mujeres.

The man was admitted to a local hospital in Cancun suffering from internal bleeding. He is listed in stable condition.

Earlier this year, a man had to be medevacked from a cruise ship near Isla Mujeres as well.

It's just another example of why you always need to make sure you have travel insurance.

Rich Thomaselli
