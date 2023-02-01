Paul Gauguin Cruises Celebrates 25 Years Of Exploring French Polynesia
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises Bruce Parkinson February 01, 2023
In 2023, Paul Gauguin Cruises is celebrating 25 years of sailing in French Polynesia, exploring the Society Islands, Tuamotus, Marquesas, and beyond to the Cook Islands, Fiji, and Bali.
The line’s single vessel m/s Paul Gauguin was purposefully designed to navigate the region’s fabled lagoons. Along with her crew and Les Gauguins and Les Gauguines – a local troupe of Tahitian hosts who live on the ship -- the Paul Gauguin delivers an immersive and expert experience.
Now owned by PONANT, Paul Gauguin Cruises is launching a year-long celebration with a a commemorative video that aims to capture the essence of the ship and her intimate connection to The Islands of Tahiti.
“The Gauguin continues to charm travellers from all over the world, enticing couples, honeymooners, families, nature-lovers and adventure-seekers to discover the wonders of French Polynesia with one-of-a-kind expertise, artful authenticity and all-inclusive excellence,” said Navin Sawhney, CEO Americas for Paul Gauguin Cruises and PONANT.
“As we celebrate this 25th year, we are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests and valued travel partners for their continued devotion to Paul Gauguin Cruises and look forward to a year of nostalgic celebration and new discovery.”
Sawhney added: “The Gauguin remains the region’s gold standard in small-ship luxury cruising with her beautifully reimagined décor, her carefree ambience, and most especially her exceptional crew who bring the enriching experience to life every day with heartfelt passion and hospitality.”
The cruise line says it has established long-standing relationships with the local communities throughout the archipelagos, translating to personalized and expertly hosted guest experiences both on land and aboard the ship.
“On this very special 25th Anniversary occasion, we are delighted to celebrate the longest continually operating luxury ship in Tahiti—one that has become an extension of our islands and is a beautiful destination unto herself,” said Jean-Marc Mocellin, Director General/CEO of Tahiti Tourisme.
“Paul Gauguin Cruises is a wonderful partner and through thoughtfully planned itineraries and long-established relationships, The Gauguin’s year-round presence in French Polynesia continues to weave the unique personalities of each archipelago into a beautiful tapestry of Tahitian culture, lore, and breathtaking beauty.”
The Gauguin was recently reimagined with a contemporary, chic ambience boasting a relaxed, easy elegance with indulgent suites and spacious staterooms – many with a private balcony – exceptional cuisine, authentic explorations ashore, a commitment to sustainability, and genuinely hospitable service.
Paul Gauguin Cruises offers all-inclusive voyages of 7- to 16-nights throughout French Polynesia and the South Pacific. Itineraries feature multiple overnights in legendary isles such as Bora Bora, Moorea, and Tahiti. Voyages through 2024 are available to reserve with fares starting at $2,990 per person.
