Paul Gauguin Cruises to Resume Sailings in July
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises Donald Wood June 17, 2020
Paul Gauguin Cruises announced Tuesday it would resume its Tahiti and French Polynesia small-ship voyages in July.
When French Polynesia officially reopens to international tourism on July 15, the cruise line will offer seven-night Tahiti & the Society Islands voyages departing July 11 and July 18, for the local French Polynesian market.
Paul Gauguin Cruises will then begin welcoming both local and international guests on its 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus voyage departing July 29, from Papeete, Tahiti. In August, the cruise line will resume its previously scheduled seven- to 14-night Tahiti, French Polynesia and South Pacific sailings.
To ensure the safety of passengers and crew members, Paul Gauguin Cruises teamed with health officials from around the world to develop strict protocols before boarding and once passengers are on board.
Passengers aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin will notice new cleaning procedures advised by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), implementation of social distancing requirements and enhanced employee training.
Travelers will also need to undergo medical testing from the ship’s doctors, luggage will be disinfected, restaurant layouts have been overhauled and guests are asked to wear facial coverings in common areas.
As for shore excursions, passengers attempting to get back on the ship will only be permitted after temperature checks and disinfection procedures.
