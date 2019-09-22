Paul Gauguin Cruises Unveils Its 2020 Brochure
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises Laurie Baratti September 22, 2019
Paul Gauguin Cruises recently debuted its 2020 Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji & the South Pacific brochure, a colorful 82-page publication, designed in the style of a travel magazine, which lends it a unique visual appeal and readability.
Paul Gauguin’s new 2020 brochure incorporates rich, extensive content outlining distinctions of the various islands it visits and abundant details about the details of the 2020 voyages on offer, alongside stunning imagery that celebrates Polynesian culture and its unique brand of hospitality.
Visual maps, fare details and day-by-day itineraries are all provided, as well as features highlighting aspects of The Gauguin Experience: dining venues, private beach retreats, entertainment options, special occasions, activities, special guests, shore excursions, SCUBA diving and watersports options, pre- and post-cruise programs and wedding and vow-renewal packages.
The 2020 sailings include popular favorites, along with an exotic, sixteen-night Fiji to Bali itinerary and twelve- and thirteen-night Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands sailings.
Departing April 11, 2020, the sixteen-night Fiji to Bali voyage sails from Lautoka, Fiji, stopping at Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu; Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands; Samarai Island, Papua New Guinea; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Thursday Island, Australia; Dili, Timor-Leste; Komodo Island, Indonesia; and Benoa, Bali, Indonesia.
Following in the wake of explorers, the twelve- and thirteen-night Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands voyages encompass the exquisite Society Islands, home waters of The Gauguin, and the Cook Islands, as well as crossing the International Date Line for a rare visit to the Kingdom of Tonga and the paradisiacal Fijian islands.
Ports of call include Papeete, Tahiti; Moorea, Society Islands; Taha’a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; Aitutaki, Cook Islands; Vava’u, Tonga; Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji; Suva, Viti Levu, Fiji; Beqa Island, Fiji (13-night sailing only); and Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji. The thirteen-night itinerary departs March 28, 2020, while the twelve-night cruise sails on June 6, 2020.
Other Signature Voyages include the following:
— Seven-night Tahiti & the Society Islands: Papeete, Tahiti, Society Islands; Huahine, Society Islands; Taha’a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; Moorea, Society Islands; Papeete, Tahiti, Society Islands
— Seven-night Society Islands & Tahiti Iti: Papeete, Tahiti, Society Islands; Vairao, Tahiti Iti, Society Islands; Huahine, Society Islands; Taha’a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; Moorea, Society Islands; Papeete, Tahiti, Society Islands
— Ten-night Society Islands & Tuamotus: Papeete, Tahiti, Society Islands; Huahine, Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; Rangiroa, Tuamotus; Fakarava, Tuamotus; Taha’a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Moorea, Society Islands; Papeete, Tahiti, Society Islands
— Eleven-night Cook Islands & Society Islands: Papeete, Tahiti, Society Islands; Huahine, Society Islands; Aitutaki, Cook Islands; Rarotonga, Cook Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; Taha’a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Moorea, Society Islands; Papeete, Tahiti, Society Islands
— Fourteen-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands: Papeete, Tahiti, Society Islands; Fakarava, Tuamotus; Omoa, Fatu Hiva, Marquesas; Atuona, Hiva Oa, Marquesas; Hapatoni, Tahuata, Marquesas; Taiohae, Nuku Hiva, Marquesas; Huahine, Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; Taha’a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Moorea, Society Islands; Papeete, Tahiti, Society Islands
For more information, contact a travel agent or visit pgcruises.com.
For more information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, Fiji, South Pacific, Tahiti, Cook Islands, Bali
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS