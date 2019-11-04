Paul Gauguin Offers Two-Week Sale on Select 2020 Voyages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises November 04, 2019
WHY IT RATES: These newly-released bargains on 2020 luxury small-ship sailings through exotic South Pacific waters won't last long! — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Paul Gauguin Cruises, operator of the highest-rated and longest continually sailing luxury cruise ship in the South Pacific, the m/s Paul Gauguin, announces a Two-Week Sale on select 2020 Tahiti, French Polynesia, and South Pacific voyages.
Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of up to $3,650* per person off select luxury voyages aboard The Gauguin when booked between November 4 and 16, 2019. Roundtrip airfare between Los Angeles and Papeete, Tahiti, is also included. On board, guests will enjoy the highest standards of luxury, quality, and all-inclusive value sailing to South Pacific destinations that are the cruise line's specialty. Qualifying voyages are:
Society Islands & Tahiti Iti (7 nights):
January 4, 2020 – now from only
$5,095 $4,545 per person
February 8, 29, 2020 – now from only
$5,795 $4,795 per person
August 22, 2020 – now from only
$6,395 $5,245 per person
Tahiti & the Society Islands (7 nights):
February 22, 2020 – now from only
$5,795 $5,095 per person
July 4, 2020 – now from only
$6,245 $5,145 per person
August 8, 2020 – now from only
$6,395 $5,245 per person
Society Islands & Tuamotus (10 nights):
January 29, 2020 – now from only
$6,495 $5,345 per person
On The Gauguin, nearly 70 percent of suites and staterooms offer balconies. Dining experiences include L'Etoile, which showcases an array of culinary creations expertly prepared each evening. The ship's other two dining venues, La Veranda and Le Grill, serve breakfast and lunch. At night, signature dishes designed by French celebrity chef Jean-Pierre Vigato are offered in La Veranda, and Polynesian specialties are served poolside at Le Grill.
Gauguines and Les Gauguins—the ship's exclusive troupe of Tahitian entertainers—provide enriching experiences of the destinations throughout each voyage. The Gauguin features expert lecturers on each voyage, and special guests on select sailings conduct presentations on topics ranging from the history of the South Pacific to conservation, culture, marine life, and the wonders of coral reefs. A luxurious spa, fitness center, watersports marina, and expansive outdoor decks with chaise lounges and a pool are also available aboard The Gauguin.
One of the highlights of each sailing is exclusive access to Motu Mahana, the cruise line's private islet off the coast of Taha'a, where guests can enjoy sunbathing, swimming, snorkeling, kayaking, Polynesian activities, a full-service bar, a floating lagoon bar, and a delicious barbecue. In Bora Bora, guests can enjoy complimentary access to a private, white-sand beach with beach volleyball, sunbathing, snorkeling, paddleboarding, and refreshments.
For more information or reservations, contact a professional travel advisor, call 1-800-848-6172, or visit www.pgcruises.com.
*All fares are in US dollars, per person, based on double occupancy in lowest stateroom category, and reflect promotional savings, are for new bookings only, are subject to availability, and must be booked by November 16, 2019. Roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles applies to first and second guests in a stateroom only. Offer may be combined with applicable 3rd guest in stateroom offer but may not be combined with other offers. Port, security, and handling charges of $159-$215 per person are additional. Additional terms and conditions may apply. Call for details.
For more information, visit PGcruises.com.
SOURCE: Paul Gauguin press release.
