P&O Cruises Extends Pause in Cruising Through June
Lacey Pfalz March 30, 2021
P&O Cruises Australia has extended its pause in cruising until the end of July and canceled all of its cruises to Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands for this year.
All cruises scheduled from June 18 to July 30 will also be affected. Guests of these cruises will be contacted directly. The cruise line has been writing to guests personally to apologize for the cancellations and changes.
The cruise line remains optimistic about its eventual restart later in the year and is currently working with health officials and governments to decide the best time to restart operations.
"As always, we thank our guests for their patience and understanding in relation to these changes, and especially for their continued loyalty to P&O Cruises, ”said President of P&O Cruises Australia, Sture Myrmell. “Our onboard teams can't wait to welcome guests to offer them the amazing cruise holiday experiences for which they are so renowned."
P&O Cruises Australia is an Australian-based cruise line that features cruises to New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Asia, the Pacific Islands and Australia. The cruise line also features distinct holiday cruises.
