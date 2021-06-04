Last updated: 10:40 AM ET, Fri June 04 2021

Princess Announces 2022-2023 Asia Cruises, Cruisetours Program

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Donald Wood June 04, 2021

Diamond Princess to sail in Southeast Asia, the Malaysian Peninsula and Japan.
Diamond Princess to sail in Southeast Asia, the Malaysian Peninsula and Japan. (photo via Princess Cruises Media)

Princess Cruises announced its 2022-2023 season aboard Diamond Princess would feature sailings throughout Southeast Asia, the Malaysian Peninsula and Japan.

The Princess ship will sail a seven-day Southeast Asia with Malaysian Peninsula itinerary that includes the cruise line’s first call to Melaka in more than a decade, as well as visits to Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Langkawi in Malaysia and Phuket, Thailand.

The new itineraries also include a 10-day Southeast Asia with Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia voyage and a seven-day Southeast Asia with Malaysian Peninsula sailing over Christmas and New Year’s. The two holiday journeys can be combined for a 17-day cruise.

To generate interest in the voyages, Princess has crafted itineraries and offerings in collaboration with area tourism boards that showcase the best of local culture. The sailings will feature award-winning shore excursions and late-night “More Ashore” stays in Sihanoukville in Cambodia and Kobe in Japan.

Some of the sacred sites the cruise line will visit include the Blue Mosque in Shah Alam (Kuala Lumpur), the Temple of the Big Buddha in Ko Samui and the Temple of the Reclining Buddha in Bangkok. Guests then return to Diamond Princess for meals, amenities and entertainment.

For the 2022-2023 season, Diamond Princess will sail to 19 destinations in eight countries on eight unique itineraries and 21 departures. Tickets go on sale on June 16.

Once aboard, passengers can take advantage of the OceanMedallion wearable device, which significantly expands touch-free options and personalization on board, including touchless embarkation and disembarkation, keyless stateroom entry, simplified safety training and more.

