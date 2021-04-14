Princess Cruises Announces Expansion of MedallionNet Wi-Fi Service
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Donald Wood April 14, 2021
Princess Cruises announced upgrades to its onboard internet service, allowing returning travelers to work remotely from the company’s ships at sea.
When Princess vessels return to service, they will be equipped with MedallionNet Wi-Fi service comparable to the connectivity expected on land. Passengers and their families will soon be able to sail the open seas while remote working and distance learning.
Using a new constellation of satellites, each Princess MedallionClass ship will transmit enough bandwidth per vessel to guarantee a strong connection for each guest and their personal devices.
The MedallionNet Wi-Fi service will be available in every stateroom and all public areas, making the ability to move around the cruise ships while working or learning without any frustrating signal drops.
“Many cruise lines will claim to have guest Wi-Fi and they actually don’t - they have public area Wi-Fi,” Carnival Corporation chief experience officer John Padgett said. “When we say guest Wi-Fi that means every stateroom has an access point as well.”
“It’s not every other stateroom, it’s not every third stateroom, it’s not only in the hallway and opening up the door,” Padgett continued. “It’s every public area, every guest area, every stateroom, every deck. There is no exception. I have complete confidence in it, anywhere in the world and any place on the ship.”
Later this year, Princess revealed its connectivity partner, SES, would begin to launch a new constellation of satellites that will further super-charge MedallionNet and offer guests the best connectivity possible at sea.
With more than 40 percent of the American workforce working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, working professionals and their families will be able to appreciate the Wi-Fi- service, as well as amenities that include keyless stateroom entry, on-demand delivery service and a travel partner locator.
