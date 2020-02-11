Couple Stuck on Diamond Princess Order Wine by Drone
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Mackenzie Cullen February 11, 2020
Jan and Dave Binskin aren’t letting the quarantine aboard Diamond Princess keep them from enjoying their cruise. Reportedly, the Australian couple had wine delivered and continue to have wine delivered to their cabin by drone.
Following the ship’s quarantine on February 4, the Queensland couple decided to make the best of a bad situation. After being cooped up in their cabin for two days, the Binskins had the wine sent to them on Thursday, February 6.
American Airlines Extends Suspension of Flights to China, Hong...Airlines & Airports
Cruise Ship Denied by Five Ports Now Stuck at SeaCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cruise Ship Denied by Multiple Ports Finally Finds a Place to...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Quarantined Cruise Passengers Share Their Experience Through...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
“On a lighter note in the middle of the [chaos] yesterday we get a ring from our wine club...we have arranged for 2 cases to be delivered by Drone,” the Binskins wrote on their shared Facebook page.
“Naked Wine Club [you're] incredible," they wrote. "Just got the first drop—thank god for drones. The Japanese Coast Guard did not know what the f--- was going on."
The Biskins’ clever wine delivery system has not only kept their social media followers entertained but Jan and Dave in good spirits. Following the first delivery, the couple has since hosted their own happy hour with drone-delivered wine, keeping their social media followers updated on the latest “shipment.” They have even joked that the stream of pinot noir deliveries are like a “fairy tale” come true.
Diamond Princess remains quarantined at Yokohama port in Japan after 135 of the ship’s 2,600 passengers fell ill with the coronavirus. The ship is expected to remain under quarantine until at least February 19.
In the meantime, we can all share a toast with Jan and Dave Binskin!
For more information on Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS