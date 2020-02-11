Last updated: 04:35 PM ET, Tue February 11 2020

Couple Stuck on Diamond Princess Order Wine by Drone

Jan and Dave Binskin aren’t letting the quarantine aboard Diamond Princess keep them from enjoying their cruise. Reportedly, the Australian couple had wine delivered and continue to have wine delivered to their cabin by drone.

Following the ship’s quarantine on February 4, the Queensland couple decided to make the best of a bad situation. After being cooped up in their cabin for two days, the Binskins had the wine sent to them on Thursday, February 6.

“On a lighter note in the middle of the [chaos] yesterday we get a ring from our wine club...we have arranged for 2 cases to be delivered by Drone,” the Binskins wrote on their shared Facebook page.

“Naked Wine Club [you're] incredible," they wrote. "Just got the first drop—thank god for drones. The Japanese Coast Guard did not know what the f--- was going on."

The Biskins’ clever wine delivery system has not only kept their social media followers entertained but Jan and Dave in good spirits. Following the first delivery, the couple has since hosted their own happy hour with drone-delivered wine, keeping their social media followers updated on the latest “shipment.” They have even joked that the stream of pinot noir deliveries are like a “fairy tale” come true.

Diamond Princess remains quarantined at Yokohama port in Japan after 135 of the ship’s 2,600 passengers fell ill with the coronavirus. The ship is expected to remain under quarantine until at least February 19.

In the meantime, we can all share a toast with Jan and Dave Binskin!

