Princess Confirms Delay of Enchanted Princess Delivery
Theresa Norton April 15, 2020
Princess Cruises has confirmed that the delivery of the Enchanted Princess is delayed because the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, remains closed.
A new delivery date has not been determined. Voyages through July 31 have been canceled. The shipyard shutdown is due to the country-wide lockdown imposed by the Italian government and public health officials in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The naming ceremony scheduled for June 30, 2020, in Southampton, England, has been canceled. Inaugural activities are under review in conjunction with changes to the ship deployment.
The 3,660-passenger ship—a sister to Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Majestic Princess and Sky Princess—was originally scheduled to debut on June 19 in Rome (Civitavecchia) for a nine-day Mediterranean cruise.
