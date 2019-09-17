Princess Cruises Celebrates Float Out of Enchanted Princess
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises September 17, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Enchanted Princess will next be moved to the outfitting dock for final construction and interior furnishing ahead of its highly anticipated debut next year.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Princess Cruises, the world’s fastest-growing premium cruise line, celebrated a significant construction milestone today with the recent float out of Enchanted Princess at its building dock at Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. A ceremony marked the occasion as the ship has now officially met the ocean for the first time.
Following the Italian shipyard’s custom, the float out of a ship is celebrated by presenting a “madrina,” or godmother to “bless the ship” and celebrate the flow of water into the ship’s building dock. President and CEO Doris Magsaysay Ho of the Magsaysay Group in the Philippines, one of the largest and most trusted human resource companies in the Asia Pacific region, accepted a personal invitation from Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz, to serve in this special role. Ms. Ho has been at the helm of a long-standing partnership with Princess Cruises to recruit, train and develop skilled crew members who work onboard the cruise lines global fleet.
“At Princess Cruises, our crew members are truly the heart of our company and the reason we are able to create memorable vacation experiences for our guests every day,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Ms. Ho’s passion for the ship manning business and our seafarers led her to grow Magsaysay into the successful business it is today and we’re proud to employ more than 7,000 Filipino crew members onboard our ships. We’re honored to reflect on our successful partnership and proudly name her Madrina of Enchanted Princess.”
Now that the ship is afloat, Enchanted Princess will be moved to the outfitting dock where final construction and interior furnishing will take place. Enchanted Princess is scheduled to debut on June 19, 2020 with a season of Mediterranean cruises.
The 143,700-ton ship carries 3,660 guests and will include the best of the stunning features found on Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Majestic Princess and Sky Princess, as well as new offerings that represent an evolution of the current ships’ designs.
Signature features to debut onboard Enchanted Princess, include:
—Largest balconies at sea for guests in the Sky Suites accommodations, featuring the largest continuous private balconies ever offered by any cruise line. Measuring 1,012 square feet (starboard side Sky Suite) and 947 square feet (port side Sky Suite), the furnished balconies will provide a private vantage of the ship’s Movie Under the Stars screen and create the ultimate space for entertaining. The two suites will also offer 270-degree panorama views and have sleeping capacity for five guests, and more room for gathering -- making them ideal for families.
—Princess MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, this complimentary wearable device is the most advanced in the vacation industry. Delivering a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to enjoy what they love most about cruising.
—Award-winning entertainment offerings, including the only jazz theater at sea, Take Five, the popular Vista Lounge and an enhanced Princess Theater with the newest production show, Rock Opera. This one-of-a-kind production will feature incredible costumes inspired by glamorous avant-garde fashion with a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theater.
—First-of-its-kind, digitally enhanced experience Phantom Bridge, combining digital and physical elements for the ultimate immersive escape room.
—World-class dining with more than 25 restaurants and bars onboard. From the World Fresh Marketplace to guest favorites like the Crown Grill Steakhouse and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, offering the Northern Italian flavors of acclaimed chef, Angelo Auriana and Bistro Sur La Mer, a French eatery by Chef Emmanuel Renaut whose Flocons de Sel restaurant has received three Michelin stars.
—Contemporary-designed Sanctuary with eight private cabanas – offering an adults-only area for rest and relaxation.
—The Enclave at Lotus Spa onboard Enchanted Princess will include Princess’s largest thermal suite at sea – featuring a stunning hydrotherapy pool, heated stone beds, Turkish bath and dry, steam, and aromatherapy chambers.
For more details about Enchanted Princess, visit www.princess.com/enchanted.
Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.
SOURCE: Princess Cruises press release.
For more information on Princess Cruises, Italy
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS