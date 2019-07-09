Princess Cruises Announces 2020-2021 South America & Antarctica Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises July 09, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Cruise-goers heading south for the winter can take advantage of Princess Cruises' newest itineraries, which will introduce them to the many wonders of Earth's lower hemisphere. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
South America and Antarctica continue to lure travelers from around the world, and with Princess Cruises' 2020-2021 program, guests can discover this region of the world with unique cruising opportunities. New for 2020-2021, guests will be offered the opportunity to see the Total Solar Eclipse off the coast of Argentina on December 14, 2020 during the 15-day Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan itinerary on Coral Princess. Cruises are now on sale.
"We make traveling to the bucket-list destinations of South America & Antarctica easy for our guests, while offering unique opportunities to explore this culturally rich and beautiful region," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "All of our Antarctica and Cape Horn cruises include four days of Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising, immersing guests in the best of the stunning ice-bound destination."
South America & Antarctica 2020-2021 itinerary highlights include:
– Two ships – Coral Princess and Pacific Princess – sailing to 35 destinations in 17 countries on 8 unique itineraries.
– Coral Princess sails to Antarctica and South America, including a 15-day Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan cruise with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the Total Solar Eclipse off the coast of Argentina on Dec. 14, 2020.
– Pacific Princess circumnavigates the continent on a 90-day Circle South America roundtrip from Sydney, Australia, featuring an overnight in Rio de Janeiro during the world-renowned Carnival and calling to off-the-beaten-path destinations like Easter Island and Ilhabela.
– Opportunities to take an overland tour to visit the Galapagos Islands and Machu Picchu on an 18-day Andes & South America cruise.
– Overland tour to visit Iguazu Falls from Buenos Aires on the 17-day Brazilian Adventure itinerary.
– More Ashore overnight stays in Lima (Callao), Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro.
Captain's Circle Savings and Early Booking Deposit:
Princess Cruises past guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early. This can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests. Additionally, a reduced deposit is available for Captain Circle guests when they book by November 30, 2019.
For more information, visit Princess.com.
SOURCE: Princess Cruises press release.
For more information on Princess Cruises, Antarctica, South America
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS