Princess Cruises Announces Addition of MedallionNet to Six More Ships in 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises August 12, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers hitting the open seas with Princess Cruises will now have more options to enjoy the best Wi-Fi in the industry.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Princess Cruises, the world's largest international premium cruise line, continues its expansion of MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, giving more guests the opportunity to enjoy the fast, affordable, reliable and unlimited Internet service.
In 2020 MedallionNet expands to Grand Princess (February 21), Diamond Princess (March 15), Majestic Princess (April 18), Star Princess (June 12), Enchanted Princess (June 15) and Sapphire Princess (July 27). MedallionNet currently is available on Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Coral Princess, Island Princess, Crown Princess and Emerald Princess. Sky Princess (October 12) will be MedallionNet-ready for Europe sailings this fall.
"We continue our commitment to offer the best Internet at sea with the expansion of MedallionNet across the fleet," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "Reliable connectivity allows each guest to choose how they want to use the Internet – that could mean staying connected continuously to message friends and family, share their amazing vacation experience, or jumping on and off for personal or professional needs and then promptly returning to vacation mode."
Princess MedallionClass Vacations Launch Dates
MedallionClass Vacations currently are available on Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess, with Crown Princess launching today, and Sky Princess beginning October 12, 2019 when the newest ship in the Princess fleet departs the shipyard as the first to be built from the ground up with the Ocean Guest Experience Platform. Princess Cruises previously announced the expansion of MedallionClass Vacations to six additional ships in 2020 – Ruby Princess (January 27), Grand Princess (March 29), Enchanted Princess (June 15), Emerald Princess (August 16), Coral Princess (October 16), and Island Princess (December 20). By the end of 2020, guests sailing in the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Mexico, California Coast and on the World Cruise will have the elevated guest experience powered by the OceanMedallion.
Considered a breakthrough in the vacation industry and a CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree, the OceanMedallion wearable device is complimentary for all guests and features leading-edge technology that delivers personalized service through enhanced guest-crew interactions, eliminates friction points and enables interactive entertainment.
Princess MedallionClass Vacations are resulting in high guest satisfaction scores, thanks to a portfolio of experiences specifically designed to save precious time and enhance their cruise vacation, including:
—Expedited Arrival - From curbside to poolside in a breeze: Personalization starts pre-cruise as guests become OceanRead before arriving at the port. Guests who arrive at the terminal having uploaded their travel documents (i.e. passports) to their profile enjoy a streamlined and expedited check-in process that gets their vacation started even sooner.
—On-Demand Services - Food, beverage, retail orders and service delivered to your location: Using smart devices and stateroom TVs, guests have the ability to order drinks, food and retail items like sunscreen with OceanNow and have them delivered directly anywhere on board.
—Family and Friends Locator - Finding travel companions and directional ship information: Accessible on portals throughout the ships and via guests' smart devices, OceanCompass leverages the OceanMedallion to easily locate and chat with friends and family on board, as well as enables point-to-point wayfinding throughout the ship. OceanCompass guides guests throughout their journey, providing directional information so they can seamlessly navigate to their next point of interest.
Other innovative features of the Princess MedallionClass experience include:
—Keyless stateroom entry: Access to staterooms is a seamless experience where each guest is securely validated as the door automatically unlocks. Personalized greetings, including loyalty level recognition and celebrations, welcome the guest on their door portal.
—Interactive voyage timeline: Available on ship portals and via guests' smart devices, JourneyView is an interactive timeline that lets guests scroll through all of the events available on board during their voyage and bookmark activities they are interested in their own personalized itinerary. Voyage itineraries are available as many as 60 days in advance, allowing guests to start planning before they leave home.
—Wager-based gaming: On smart devices and on select portals via Ocean Casino, lets guests wager real money on games including slots, poker, bingo, roulette, keno and lottery from anywhere on board.
—Interactive game play: On portals located shipwide and on smart devices PlayOcean helps guests enjoy a new level of fun with interactive games, a digital scavenger hunt, customizable avatars and more. PlayOcean also transforms guests' mobile devices into game controllers for interactive gaming on the massive Movies Under the Stars screen.
SOURCE: Princess Cruises press release.
