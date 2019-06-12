Princess Cruises Launches Sun-Drenched Deals to Leading Worldwide Destinations
Princess Cruises is offering its annual Sun-Drenched Deals sale, with savings up to 35 percent and $99 fares for third and fourth guests in the stateroom.
The sale offered on cruises departing from Fall 2019 to Winter 2019 includes top worldwide destinations — the Caribbean, Mexico, Canada & New England, Hawaii, Panama Canal, California Coast, Australia & New Zealand, South Pacific, Asia, Mediterranean, Transatlantic, Scandinavia & Russia, South America & Antarctica and Japan.
Guests can book this special cruise deal in all stateroom categories with a deposit of only 10 percent per guest.
Select ships during this promotional period are MedallionClass ships, enabled by OceanMedallion, a complimentary wearable device that elevates the guest experience by delivering enhanced experiences and personalized service resulting in high guest satisfaction scores.
Examples of Sun-Drenched cruise fares per guest, based on double occupancy, include:
—Regal Princess to the Western Caribbean, roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale — 7 days: $599 interior (was $749); $899 balcony (was $1,099); departs Nov. 17, 2019
—Royal Princess to the Mexican Riviera, roundtrip Los Angeles — 7 days: $699 interior (was $749); $829 balcony (was $999); departs Dec. 14, 2019
—Regal Princess to Canada & New England, roundtrip New York City — 7 days: $799 interior (was $1,049); $1,109 balcony (was $1,649); departs Sept. 28, 2019
—Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand, Sydney to Auckland — 14 days: $969 interior (was $1,999); $1,419 balcony (was $3,149); departs Dec. 13, 2019
—Golden Princess to Hawaii, Tahiti & South Pacific Crossing, San Francisco to Sydney — 26 days: $2,219 interior (was $3,299); $2,869 balcony (was $5,599); departs Sept. 28, 2019
Additional information about the Sun-Drenched Deals sale can be found at princess.com/cruisedeals.
All cruise prices are per guest, based on double occupancy. The Sun-Drenched Deals sale runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 31, 2019 and is available to residents 21 years of age and older of the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Princess Cruises press release.
