Last updated: 10:44 AM ET, Tue July 12 2022

Princess Cruises Now Offering Year-Round Sailings from Los Angeles in 2023

Lacey Pfalz July 12, 2022

Emerald Princess in the port of Rhodes City, Greece
Emerald Princess in the port of Rhodes City, Greece (Photo via Peter Linke / flickr)

Princess Cruises is now offering a new summer season sailing out of Los Angeles, offering year-round trips to destinations like Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast from the port beginning in 2023.

The Emerald Princess will begin the new Los Angeles summer season beginning in May 2023, with itineraries ranging from 5 to 16 days long, ending in August.

The new summer sailings are available to book now. Travelers who book now through July 19, 2022, can enjoy a special launch-week offer with a $1 deposit and $50 onboard spending credit per person.

One summer 2023 itinerary on the Emerald Princess is the Hawaiian Islands itinerary, a 16-day cruise stopping in Hilo, Honolulu, Maui, Kauai and Ensenada. Another is the Classic California Coast itinerary, a 7-day cruise beginning in Los Angeles and traveling to San Diego, Ensenada and San Francisco, with one overnight stop in the historic city.

The Emerald Princess ship is a MedallionClass ship, offering benefits such as MedallionNet Wi-Fi, locating loved ones anywhere on board, receiving deliveries of food or drinks anywhere on the ship, expedited contactless boarding and more.

Lacey Pfalz
