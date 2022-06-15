Princess Cruises Offers Discounts Of Up To 40 Percent
June 15, 2022
Princess Cruises is offering savings of up to 40 percent off cruise fares to destinations including the California coast, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, Canada/New England, the Caribbean and Panama Canal.
“These additional savings, along with the CDC’s recent decision to remove the testing requirement for re-entry into the U.S., will hopefully create just the incentive guests have been looking for to get out and explore the world again,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.
The deal, which is good through Aug. 31, 2022, offers up to 40 percent off 2022 itineraries and up to 25 percent on 2023 voyages. Sample per-person rates, based on double occupancy, include $499 on the seven-day “Classic California Coast” on Ruby Princess departing Oct. 1, 2022, seven-day Alaska “Voyage of the Glaciers” on Grand Princess (May 6, 2023), and seven-day Western Caribbean on Ruby Princess (Jan. 8, 2023).
A seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise on Royal Princess is priced from $699 (Nov. 13, 2022) while a seven-day Canada & New England cruise on Enchanted Princess starts at $799 (Oct. 22, 2022).
