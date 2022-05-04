Last updated: 11:57 AM ET, Wed May 04 2022

Princess Cruises Returns Three More Ships to Service

Patrick Clarke May 04, 2022

Island Princess will operate 2024 World Cruise
The 2,200-passenger Island Princess. (Photo via Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises is welcoming back three additional ships this week with the return of Island Princess, Royal Princess and Crown Princess.

Island Princess departed on a 14-day Ocean-to-Ocean Panama Canal voyage from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles on April 27 and will return from L.A. to Fort Lauderdale on May 11. Meanwhile, Royal Princess departed Vancouver for Alaska on Monday and Crown Princess is scheduled to sail to Alaska from Seattle on Saturday, May 7. The latter will sail 19, seven-day Inside Passage voyages to Alaska through September 10 before moving to L.A. for a season of California Coast and Hawaii sailings.

With the latest additions, Princess has returned 12 ships or 80 percent of its fleet since July 2021. The cruise line is on track to return all 15 of its ships to service by September 2022.

Coral Princess will resume Australia sailings on June 16; Diamond Princess will return to service along the California Coast and Mexico on September 1, and Sapphire Princess will resume sailings along the California Coast, Mexico and Hawaii starting from September 24.

"We're so excited to have three more Princess MedallionClass ships return to service and our shipboard teams are ready to help our guests create a lifetime of vacation memories," Princess Cruises President John Padgett said in a statement. "It's so gratifying to see tens of thousands of guests each week enjoying their vacations with us and the friendly and attentive service that is a Princess Cruises hallmark."

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
