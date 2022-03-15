Princess Cruises Announces Fleet Deployment Plans Through April 2023
Lacey Pfalz March 15, 2022
Princess Cruises changed its deployment plans for 2022 through 2023, with a return to cruising out of Galveston and San Diego, with tentative plans for the return to cruising out of Australia.
The cruise line’s Ruby Princess ship will begin porting out of Galveston, Texas beginning December 2022 through April 2023, sailing five- to eleven-day itineraries in the Western Caribbean. It will also sail two 16-day Panama Canal trips between Galveston and San Francisco. These itineraries will open for sale on April 7.
The Diamond Princess will return to San Diego beginning September 2022 through February 2023, offering itineraries ranging from five to sixteen days, visiting destinations in Mexico, California and Hawaii. The ship will also offer one twenty-day itinerary down to Central America in November. These itineraries will open for sale March 24.
The Royal Princess will move to San Francisco beginning September 2022 through 2023, offering roundtrip itineraries to Mexico, California and Hawaii after it finishes its season in Alaska; it will be the only Princess ship in San Francisco. The itineraries go on sale April 7.
Lastly, the cruise line is planning to deploy the Coral Princess to Australia in June of this year, offering roundtrip itineraries from Brisbane, ranging from three- to twelve-night sailings to destinations in Queensland and New South Wales before porting out of Sydney for a twelve-day itinerary visiting Queensland and Papua New Guinea.
The Majestic Princess is also planned to sail from Sydney on one itinerary in Queensland in February 2023. Itineraries on both ships will open for sale March 23 and are contingent upon the Australian authorities reopening cruise travel to the country.
Some cruises will be canceled because of these changes: itineraries through May 2023 on Diamond Princess and Royal Princess to Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, as well as select cruises on Majestic Princess and two Ruby Princess Panama Canal sailing are canceled. Impacted guests will be notified.
“Deploying these three ships to service over the next two months will mark the return of the entire Princess fleet, once our highly anticipated return to Australia is approved by local authorities,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Returning a ship to San Diego gives more options for our west coast guests and Galveston makes a Princess cruise easily accessible to millions of Texans.”
