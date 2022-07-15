Princess Cruises Unveils ‘Kids Sail Free’ Promotion
Claudette Covey July 15, 2022
Princess Cruises unveiled a “Kids Sail Free’ promotion, which is available on a range of 2023 sailings to the Caribbean, Mexico, the Mediterranean, California Coast, Alaska and Canada/New England when booked by Aug. 15, 2022.
The promotion may also be combined with additional discounts of up to 25 percent.
Sample 2023 cruise fares, based on double occupancy with third and fourth guests sailing free in the same stateroom, including a Jan. 8 “Western Caribbean with Mexico” itinerary aboard Ruby Princess, starting $449; a Jan. 29 “Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez” cruise aboard Diamond Princess, starting at $449; and a March 11 “Classic California Coast” on Discovery Princess, starting at $599.
Other sample 2023 cruise fares include an April 15 “Mediterranean with France & Italy” sailing aboard Enchanted Princess, starting at $799; a May 13 “Voyage of the Glaciers” northbound itinerary aboard Majestic Princess, starting at $499; and an Aug. 4 “Classic Canada & New England” cruise aboard Caribbean Princess starting at $1,099.
Princess offers a wide swath of activities for kids and their families, including programs created in partnership with Discovery and Animal Planet.
It is also equipped with kids’ centers, including the Treehouse, for kids 3 to 7; The Lodge, for kids 8 to 12; and the Beach House for kids 13 to 17.
Additionally, Princes features Movies Under the Stars in a poolside amphitheater throughout the day and evening, as well as the Reef Family Splash Zone.
