Princess Cruises Reveals New All-Inclusive Premier Package
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Donald Wood May 11, 2022
Princess Cruises announced a new premium add-on package, dubbed Princess Premier, which offers guests unlimited Wi-Fi for up to four devices, premium beverages, photos, specialty dining and crew gratuities.
The new package will cost $75 per person, per day, and builds off the popular Princess Plus add-on to offer a more comprehensive bundle and savings of more than 50 percent when Princess Premier amenities are purchased separately.
Princess Premier goes on sale on May 25 for voyages starting June 25. Customers who purchase the premium option will enjoy unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi, top-shelf spirits and cocktails up to $18, two specialty dining meals per person, digital downloads of all professional photos, entry into new Princess Prizes sweepstakes and daily crew appreciation.
“Guests have overwhelmingly embraced the convenience and value offered in Princess Plus, so we are adding Princess Premier to take our inclusivity options to the next level,” Princess president John Padgett said.
The new Princess Prizes experience transforms stateroom entry into an exciting sweepstakes, with guests having the chance to win cruise vacations, cash, exclusive onboard experiences and more. Princess Prizes is a first-of-its-kind stateroom gaming experience exclusively with MedallionClass capabilities.
Princess Premier guests will also be automatically entered into an onboard promotion for a chance to win a cruise for two every year for a decade and up to $100,000 in cash prizes.
The addition of Princess Premier gives guests three package options when booking a Princess cruise vacation, Princess Standard, Princess Plus ($50 per person, per day, starting May 25) and Princess Premier ($75 per person, per day).
“Princess Premier is our most inclusive package, offering guests sought-after onboard amenities at an incredible value,” Padgett continued. “Whether a guest prefers a standalone cruise purchase or a fully inclusive vacation, Princess has hassle-free options for everyone. Every option is intended to provide great value.”
Guests on voyages departing June 25 and beyond who previously purchased Princess Plus can upgrade to Princess Premier for an additional $25 per person, per day.
