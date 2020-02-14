Princess Sets World Record for Largest Multi-Location Vow Renewal
February 14, 2020
Princess Cruises continues to uphold its legacy of romance. It was the first cruise ship to have an onboard wedding chapel and the cruise line was home to the television show “The Love Boat.”
Princess is continuing to celebrate the love, holding a record-setting vow renewal ceremony on three ships.
More than 1,400 couples reaffirmed their love for one another during simultaneous ceremonies onboard the top decks of Regal Princess, Royal Princess and Crown Princess. The ceremonies set a Guinness World Record for the largest mass renewal of vows. The previous record was 1,201 couples, set in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
A record-setting accomplishment has to be measurable, verifiable and have a single superlative," said Michael Empric, Guinness World Records adjudicator onboard Regal Princess. "It's always exciting being a part of a new official record, especially when it's aboard 'The Love Boat.' You could feel the excitement and love in the air from all of the couples participating in this monumental moment with Princess."
Ceremonies on board the Regal Princess included officiants Gavin MacLeod, who portrayed the endearing Captain Stubing on "The Love Boat" with his television daughter, Jill Whelan, who played Vicki.
"For more than 20 years, Princess has hosted renewal of vows ceremonies, helping thousands of couples reconnect and celebrate their love for one another," said Gavin MacLeod, Princess Cruises ambassador. "This is the first time we attempted to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title so this particular milestone is extra special and it's been amazing to hear from the guests who booked this cruise especially to become a part of history with Princess Cruises."
Ceremonies on board the Royal Princess in Cabo San Lucas and Crown Princess in the Caribbean were officiated by the captains of each ship.
