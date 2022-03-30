Princess Unveils ‘Wild for Alaska Seafood’ Program
Princess Cruises is ramping up its experiential culinary offerings in the Great Land with the new “Wild for Alaska Seafood” program, which will be available aboard the line’s six ships plying Alaskan waters during the 2022 season.
The program – which was conceived by Rudi Sodamin, the line’s head of culinary arts – will include 30 Alaska entrees created by Sodamin’s culinary team using sustainably sourced seafood, with select dishes spotlighted each evening in the dining rooms.
Seafood will include Alaska salmon, including King (Chinook), Sockeye and Coho, and Alaska cod, halibut, rockfish, Dungeness crabs, wild spot prawns and razor clams.
The program will also feature inventive cocktails, including Creamy Cinnamon Moonshine and Glacial Chilled Martinis, along with wine pairings for seafood dishes.
“When it comes to cruising in Alaska, more people choose Princess than any other cruise line, and now we’re making the experience more authentic and memorable with fresh new seafood choices and culinary events not found anywhere else,” Sodamin said.
The Crown Grill steak and seafood restaurant and Sabatini’s Italian restaurant will offer “Wild for Alaska Seafood” menu inserts, featuring such appetizers as salmon carpaccio, and entree selections including pan-seared, poached, pan-fried or grilled wild Alaska halibut or Copper River salmon.
“Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a whole new range of Alaska seafood regardless of where they’re dining that evening,” Sodamin said.
The “Wild for Alaska Seafood” program was created in conjunction with Pacific Seafood, Alaska Seafood and Alaska Leader Seafood, all of which place a high premium on sustainability.
“We take our role as the leader in Alaska cruising seriously and as such we’re always looking for new ways to enhance our guests’ experience, both on board and ashore, while helping them gain a deeper appreciation of this incredible cruising region,” said Princess Cruises President John Padgett.
“Guests are going to love these one-of-a-kind dishes that showcase the unique culinary offerings that add an exciting new dimension to our Alaska vacations.”
This year, Princess will offer 145 Alaska departures on 15 itineraries aboard six MedallionClass ships, including the new Discovery Princess.
It will offer 150 shore excursions, including “Cook My Catch,” which enables guests to have the line’s chefs prepare their catches in the dining room.
