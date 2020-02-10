Quarantined Cruise Passengers Share Their Experience Through Social Media
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Mackenzie Cullen February 10, 2020
It has been one week since Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess was quarantined in Yokohama, Japan after an 80-year old passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.
During that time, passengers have been providing regular updates and new developments over Twitter to keep the outside world informed.
I’d like to share what it’s like on board the Diamond Princess cruise. Please use this page to exchange info. #DiamondPrincess #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wRLdy63suj— (On board the Diamond Princess) (@daxa_tw) February 5, 2020
Thus far, staff aboard Diamond Princess have been diligent in keeping passengers well-fed while they are contained in their room for most of the day.
According to New York Post, some passengers, such as Matt Smith, are loving their mid-outbreak room service. Water is also being regularly distributed each day.
A feast on our time (breakfast on Day 3) #DiamondPrincess pic.twitter.com/JSTt2YErly— Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 7, 2020
Day 3: An hour and a half of sunlight, cool air, and wonderful view of Yokohama. Followed by a nice lunch. Staff I saw looked in good spirits. #diamondprincess #quarantine pic.twitter.com/GhrJBmeuGV— quarantinedondiamondprincess (@quarantinedond1) February 7, 2020
Water has arrived. #DiamondPrincess #CoronavirusOutbreak #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/V7wViVdGzu— (On board the Diamond Princess) (@daxa_tw) February 10, 2020
However, passengers are frequently reminded of why they remain on the ship, as they receive medical supplies and safety precautions each day.
These supplies include medical masks, wet tissues, disinfectant and thermometers.
Guests are also given everyday necessities such as toilet paper and a limited supply of detergent.
With a high demand for laundry services, passengers have been encouraged to send items for washing only when necessary.
You'll all be glad to know that we have been supplied with face masks for any occasion. In-cabin formal night anyone? pic.twitter.com/4tCbwXegOD— Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 10, 2020
The thermometer and rubber gloves have arrived. pic.twitter.com/DFO8sWh1na— (On board the Diamond Princess) (@daxa_tw) February 7, 2020
Guests are only allowed brief periods to walk about the ship for fresh air. When confounded to their rooms, passengers receive a number of activities to take their minds off of their predicament.
Common activities include word puzzles, sudoku, newspapers, card games and coloring pages for children.
#day3 #coronaoutbreak #coronavirus #quarantine on #diamondprincess #bestmomentoftoday so nice to breathe fresh air pic.twitter.com/xDYChSMDQn— Yardley Wong (@yardley_wong) February 7, 2020
Day 2: A delivery for our child. I might steal the candy. #DiamondPrincess #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/mJf5a9SgqF— quarantinedondiamondprincess (@quarantinedond1) February 6, 2020
Today's SUDOKU. #DiamondPrincess #CoronavirusOutbreak #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/qTa3dTqdl6— (On board the Diamond Princess) (@daxa_tw) February 10, 2020
Nevertheless, some passengers are finding it more and more difficult to keep their spirits up.
Day 4 of quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan:— Shakthi Vadakkepat (@v_shakthi) February 8, 2020
Aunt sings Chinese song “It Will Be Better Tomorrow” to “stimulate morale,” she says.
“I hope we can go home, but feeling jittery now with more cases each day,” says Uncle. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/SgItvgEwat
It is still unclear at this time when passengers aboard Diamond Princess will be allowed to leave the ship and return home.
To see more Tweets from passengers quarantined on Diamond Princess, visit Twitter users such as @quarantinedond1 and @daxa_tw who have dedicated their accounts to sharing their day to day experiences aboard the ship.
