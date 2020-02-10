Last updated: 12:55 PM ET, Mon February 10 2020

Quarantined Cruise Passengers Share Their Experience Through Social Media

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Mackenzie Cullen February 10, 2020

Onboard the quarantined Diamond Princess
Onboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship (photo courtesy @daxa_tw on Twitter)

It has been one week since Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess was quarantined in Yokohama, Japan after an 80-year old passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.

During that time, passengers have been providing regular updates and new developments over Twitter to keep the outside world informed.

Thus far, staff aboard Diamond Princess have been diligent in keeping passengers well-fed while they are contained in their room for most of the day.

According to New York Post, some passengers, such as Matt Smith, are loving their mid-outbreak room service. Water is also being regularly distributed each day.

However, passengers are frequently reminded of why they remain on the ship, as they receive medical supplies and safety precautions each day.

These supplies include medical masks, wet tissues, disinfectant and thermometers.

Guests are also given everyday necessities such as toilet paper and a limited supply of detergent.

With a high demand for laundry services, passengers have been encouraged to send items for washing only when necessary.

Guests are only allowed brief periods to walk about the ship for fresh air. When confounded to their rooms, passengers receive a number of activities to take their minds off of their predicament.

Common activities include word puzzles, sudoku, newspapers, card games and coloring pages for children.

Nevertheless, some passengers are finding it more and more difficult to keep their spirits up.

It is still unclear at this time when passengers aboard Diamond Princess will be allowed to leave the ship and return home.

To see more Tweets from passengers quarantined on Diamond Princess, visit Twitter users such as @quarantinedond1 and @daxa_tw who have dedicated their accounts to sharing their day to day experiences aboard the ship.

