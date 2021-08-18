Regent Seven Seas Announces 2023-2024 Voyage Collection
Rich Thomaselli August 18, 2021
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled its new 2023-2024 Voyage Collection, featuring 139 sailings, 129 overnight stays and 15 maiden ports of call.
Reservations opened up on Wednesday, August 18.
Itineraries include Africa and Arabia, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific, Canada and New England, the Caribbean and Panama Canal, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and South America, as well as transoceanic crossings.
“We are delighted to release our very special Voyage Collection for 2023-2024, which has been meticulously crafted for our discerning guests, who we know have a passion for discovering the world in the ultimate luxury that Regent Seven Seas Cruises is renowned for,” Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said in a statement. “We hope that this new season of diverse and inspiring locales enables travelers to create memories and experiences that will last a lifetime.”
Sailings range from seven nights up to the recently announced 132-night 2024 World Cruise, and feature more than 129 overnight calls in such destinations as St. Petersburg, Russia; Kyoto, Japan; Singapore; Lisbon, Portugal; and Bordeaux, France.
The 2023-2024 Voyage Collection also boasts 15 new ports of call, including Vanuatu’s Mystery Island, the island of Syros in Greece, the untamed Lofoten Islands in Norway, and colorful Puerto Banus in Spain.
“We recently launched our 2024 World Cruise which was an opening-day record-breaker for the third year in a row, selling out within three hours of launching,” Montague said. “This phenomenal result reinforces just how strong the pent-up demand for luxury travel is among our guests, especially for longer voyages, and we are confident that our new Voyage Collection will be well received, too.”
Four Grand Voyages are also available to book, including Grand Arctic Adventure, a 78-night sailing from New York to Barcelona; Grand European Sojourn, a 62-night journey from Stockholm, Sweden to Athens, Greece; Circle South America, a 67-night round trip commencing in Miami, Florida; and the Grand Asia-Pacific Journey, a breathtaking 59-night sailing from Sydney, Australia to Tokyo, Japan.
