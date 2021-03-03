Regent Seven Seas Offers Free Extended Explorations
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is now offering guests the chance to extend their vacations by up to six nights with free Extended Explorations.
There are 13 free pre- and post-cruise land programs that can bookend 22 cruises between the dates of October 2021 and March 2022. The participating ships are the Seven Seas Explorer and the Seven Seas Voyager.
The land programs are completely free and are applicable for bookings made between March 1 and March 31, 2021. Those who do not wish to take one or both of these free excursions can receive up to $3,000 off per suite. The Extended Explorations also offers 50% reduced deposits.
Travel advisors can easily customize flyers for potential clients, as well as use assets for social media campaigning on the Free Extended Explorations Toolkit website.
The land excursions range between two and three nights in length and feature incredible locations like Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Singapore and more. The Sacred & Scenic Tokyo excursion visits the most significant Shinto and Buddhist shrines in the city, while the Winelands and Wildlife tour in Cape Town, South Africa combines wine tasting with wildlife viewing.
“After a year of travelers being unable to do what they love, we’re sure that the chance to enhance and extend their travel in the most exotic of destinations, for free, will be extremely appealing,” said Randall Soy, executive vice president sales & marketing, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “When you add the unrivaled Regent experience found on board with the most comprehensive all-inclusive proposition including free business class air, there’s not a better vacation value. I strongly encourage all of our Travel Partners to take advantage of the FREE Extended Explorations Toolkit to leverage this incredible opportunity.”
