Riviera River Cruises Offers Biggest Selection of Itineraries for 2021
WHY IT RATES: Riviera River Cruises is offering its largest selection of itineraries and sailings in Europe for next year, with 20 itineraries and nearly 350 sailings. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Riviera River Cruises is excited to announce it will offer its biggest-ever selection of itineraries, solo cruises and sailings throughout Europe in 2021. Among the highlights of Riviera’s brochure for next year are a new ship, new itinerary, new amenities and new dining options.
In total, 20 itineraries, including nine exclusively for solo travelers with no single supplement, and nearly 350 sailings will be offered. And Riviera’s fleet will consist of 14 ships, making it one of the youngest on the continent.
“We’re thrilled to have so much to offer guests on our cruises next year,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “A new itinerary visiting Holland, Flanders and Germany and new dining options in particular come directly from guest feedback. And we continue to update our fleet with new ships and amenities to keep it one of the most modern sailing in Europe. With everything we have in store for next year and our continued commitment to travel advisors, we hope you’ll make us the go-to river cruise line for your clients.”
Among the new and expanded offerings highlighted in the 2021 brochure:
—MS Lord Tennyson: The MS Lord Tennyson will be the seventh state-of-the-art, all-suite ship in Riviera’s fleet. Polished marble flooring and modern lighting welcome guests into the opulent lobby, while stunning craftsmanship throughout includes sustainable hardwood furniture, shining copper and brass fixtures, intricate wrought iron, buttery leather and elegant Italian fabrics. Amenities include a panoramic observation lounge, main and stern restaurants, fitness center, spa, wellness area, boutique and sun deck. The 443-foot Lord Tennyson’s 88 suites will be a minimum of 172 square feet, accommodating 169 guests.
—Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders River Cruise: Begin in the capital of the Netherlands and cruise to maritime Rotterdam and the cobbled streets of Antwerp before arriving in the 2,000-year-old city of Cologne. Marvel at the colorful canalside of Amsterdam, architecture of Rotterdam, incredible Kinderdijk windmills, the highlights of UNESCO-listed Bruges and Ghent’s Gothic Cathedral, as well as a choice of visits to the Airborne Museum or Het Loo Palace in Arnhem.
—Riviera Plus: Guests in all deluxe and superior suites and all upper-deck cabins will receive unique, new benefits, including use of a smart handset with maps, translator, currency converter, unlimited calls, text messages and internet service while on board or ashore; L’Occitane en Provence toiletries for that extra touch of luxury; a bottle of chilled Prosecco on arrival; a platter of fresh seasonal fruits during the cruise; and an aperitif each evening.
—Expanded dining options: Across Riviera’s fleet, chefs in the main restaurants will prepare “Local Flavors” dishes every evening inspired by the regions the cruises are passing through, such as traditional Hungarian soup flavored with smoky paprika, French cassoulet bursting with flavor or indulgent Dutch desserts. Expert sommeliers also will carefully select a choice of wines showcasing popular and lesser-known grape varieties, with some produced just yards from the ship. Additionally, stern restaurants will be re-envisioned. On cruises through France, guests will find classic French charcuterie, regional cheeses and traditional boulangerie in the La Brasserie restaurant. On Rhine and Danube cruises, classic European dishes will accompany wonderful al fresco views from the Riverview Kitchen restaurant.
Riviera’s cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from sumptuous breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international classics and regional specialties, and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees. Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
