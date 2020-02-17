Romantic Packages and Special Occasions Aboard Paul Gauguin
February 17, 2020
While Valentine’s Day has passed, the romance doesn’t have to end aboard a Paul Gauguin cruise. Whether ashore or aboard, Paul Gauguin Cruises can ensure an unforgettable romantic experience, as the cruise line has an extensive list of packages for weddings, honeymoons and anniversaries.
Weddings
Paul Gauguin Cruises welcomes happy couples to hold their nuptials or vow renewal in a unique Polynesian ceremony. The cruise line’s wedding packages include the simple and intimate Motu Wedding Ceremony or Renewal of Vows and the larger, traditional Bora Bora Wedding Ceremony or Renewal of Vows at Thalasso.
The cruise line cannot hold marriage ceremonies aboard any of its ships, but Paul Gauguin Cruises will provide wedding receptions afterward.
Honeymoons
Honeymooners aboard a Paul Gauguin cruise receive a complimentary package featuring a celebratory bottle of sparkling wine and a Polynesian blessing ceremony.
However, couples can also upgrade their packages to receive additional amenities such as a congratulatory letter from the ship’s captain, an invitation to dine with an Officer, in-stateroom champagne and caviar and much more.
Anniversaries
Couples don’t have to be newlyweds to enjoy a romantic Paul Gauguin cruise, as the cruise line offers a special package for couples celebrating their anniversary.
This anniversary package includes amenities such as a congratulatory letter from the Captain, an in-stateroom bottle of champagne, flower turndown service and an anniversary cake and a box of chocolates.
Other Occasions
Paul Gauguin Cruises also provides packages for other commemorations such as birthdays and general celebrations, which include in-stateroom bottles of champagne and $50 shipboard credit.
However, sometimes the most romantic excursions are those that are taken for no reason, and the cruise line has plenty of “Romantic Escapade” packages for a “just because” romantic getaway.
The cruise line currently has three “Romantic Escapade” packages, and the least expensive one is the Lanai Room at InterContinental Moorea. In addition to a lanai room at the InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa, this package also includes activities such as kayaking and canoeing and access to a swimming pool and tennis.
Couples can finish the day off with a candle-lit dinner on the private room’s terrace and begin the next day with breakfast for two.
The next “Romantic Escapade” package is the Partial Overwater Bungalow at the InterContinental Moorea. This package includes all of the amenities as the Lanai Room at InterContinental Moorea but upgrades your stay from a private lanai room to a stay in a private bungalow.
Likewise, the Sapphire Overwater Villa at the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa package upgrades couples to a private villa.
