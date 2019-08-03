Royal Caribbean Adds Vegan Options to Main Dining Rooms
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Rich Thomaselli August 03, 2019
Vegans will now get the same opportunity as regular passengers on Royal Caribbean cruises to dine in a more formal setting.
Effective as of August 1, the cruise line is now offering a vegan menu in its main dining room.
Venice Asks Other Cities to Join in Effort to Curb Cruise ShipsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Seabourn Announces 2021 World Cruise Extraordinary OceansCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Virgin Voyages Asking Passengers to Name New Signature Craft BeerCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Princess Cruises Announces Getaway Sale Offering 50% Off...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean previously had vegan food available onboard as part of its Windjammer buffet, according to CruiseCritic.com.
That option will still be available in the buffet.
Some of the new menu's offerings include edamame-stuffed portobello mushrooms, vegan spaghetti "bolognaise" and orzo pasta stew with green vegetables. There are also vegan dessert options.
Veganism is a stricter version of a vegetarian diet that excludes meat, eggs, dairy products and all other animal-derived ingredients.
“At Royal Caribbean, we’re always looking at how to raise the bar of our dining offerings and we do it with one specific purpose: delivering great vacations for our guests,” Linken D’Souza, Vice President of Food & Beverage, Royal Caribbean International, told the website VegNews.
“As the number of people and families adopting a vegan lifestyle continues to grow, we wanted to formalize our vegan offerings in a dedicated menu (available upon request in the Main Dining Room) where guests can explore options and choose their dish—it’s all part of the dining experience. It’s important to us to meet vacationers’ dietary choices.”
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS