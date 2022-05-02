Royal Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda Pact for Onboard Employment
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Brian Major May 02, 2022
Antigua and Barbuda signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Royal Caribbean International to create “thousands of job opportunities” for residents of the Caribbean nation through employment with the cruise line. The cruise operator will participate in a local job fair seeking onboard employees in June, said officials in a statement.
The summer employment event will be open to nationals and residents of Antigua and Barbuda and feature marine sector employment opportunities including junior seaman, junior engine man and assistant electrician.
Operations sector opportunities will include storekeepers, cruise staff, youth staff, sports staff, laundry and restaurant attendants, bar waiters, waitstaff, bakers and butchers. Specialty sector vacancies include entertainers and “all positions” in casino operations.
“This initiative will not only see a huge cadre of our tourism professionals become gainfully employed while being ambassadors for our country,” said Charles Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda’s minister of tourism and investment, “but it will further strengthen the partnership between the government and Royal Caribbean.”
“Antigua and Barbuda have enjoyed a strong rebound in cruise arrivals in January and March of this year and Royal Caribbean has been a major part of that,” said Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. “This new partnership will impact hospitality employment opportunities for the destination in a positive way that goes beyond just welcoming cruise passengers to our shores.”
“We have supported each other through the most challenging times.” Said Russell Benford, vice president of government relations, Americas for Royal Caribbean, “and signing this agreement demonstrates the strength of our partnership and will result in boosting the tourism economy.”
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Learn More About the Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Resorts
-
Experiencing Extraordinary Antarctica With Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more information on Antigua
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS