Last updated: 12:53 PM ET, Mon May 02 2022

Royal Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda Pact for Onboard Employment

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Brian Major May 02, 2022

Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda tourism Authority
"This new partnership will impact hospitality employment opportunities for the destination in a positive way.” – Colin James, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority CEO. (Photo by Brian Major)

Antigua and Barbuda signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Royal Caribbean International to create “thousands of job opportunities” for residents of the Caribbean nation through employment with the cruise line. The cruise operator will participate in a local job fair seeking onboard employees in June, said officials in a statement.

The summer employment event will be open to nationals and residents of Antigua and Barbuda and feature marine sector employment opportunities including junior seaman, junior engine man and assistant electrician.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Candlelight dinner for two at Sandals South Coast Sandals Launches “Online Masterclass” Series... Hotel & Resort

Antigua and Barbuda coastline view Strong Arrivals Prompt American Airlines’ Antigua... Destination & Tourism

Bavaro coast Dominican Republic What Did the Pandemic Cost Us? Features & Advice

Colin James and Charles Fernandez of Antigua Exclusivity Drives New Barbuda Travel Marketing Campaign Destination & Tourism

Elite Islands Resorts Verandah Resort Antigua Antigua and Barbuda Drops COVID Test Requirement Destination & Tourism

Operations sector opportunities will include storekeepers, cruise staff, youth staff, sports staff, laundry and restaurant attendants, bar waiters, waitstaff, bakers and butchers. Specialty sector vacancies include entertainers and “all positions” in casino operations.

“This initiative will not only see a huge cadre of our tourism professionals become gainfully employed while being ambassadors for our country,” said Charles Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda’s minister of tourism and investment, “but it will further strengthen the partnership between the government and Royal Caribbean.”

“Antigua and Barbuda have enjoyed a strong rebound in cruise arrivals in January and March of this year and Royal Caribbean has been a major part of that,” said Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. “This new partnership will impact hospitality employment opportunities for the destination in a positive way that goes beyond just welcoming cruise passengers to our shores.”

“We have supported each other through the most challenging times.” Said Russell Benford, vice president of government relations, Americas for Royal Caribbean, “and signing this agreement demonstrates the strength of our partnership and will result in boosting the tourism economy.”

For more information on Antigua

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Holland America Line's MS Westerdam

Holland America Line Adds New Itineraries in Australia, New...

Holland America Line

NCL to Award 100 Teachers Free Cruises on Norwegian Prima

Explora Journeys Joins American Society of Travel Advisors

gallery icon 18 Spacious and Luxurious Cruise Cabins You Can Book

COVID Outbreak on Cruise Ship Prompts Investigation

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS