Last updated: 11:56 AM ET, Thu July 25 2019

Royal Caribbean Brings Back ‘Kids Sail Free’ Promotion for Limited Time

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Rich Thomaselli July 25, 2019

The Blaster aqua coaster, Navigator of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International
The Blaster is Royal Caribbean's first aqua coaster and the longest waterslide at sea. (photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean International)

Royal Caribbean has rolled out a short-term promotion as part of its WOW Sale that includes the return of a popular discount.

The cruise line is offering its ‘Kids Sail Free’ deal, but you need to hurry. The promotion is available only until July 31 on new bookings.

Kids Sail Free provides free cruise fare for third guests (or more) ages 12 and under who are traveling with two adults on select four-night cruises or longer. Itineraries include Alaska, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Caribbean, Caribbean northeast, Coastal, Europe, Hawaii, and Repositioning sailings departing between September 1, 2019 and May 15, 2020, and between August 31, 2020 and December 17, 2020.

The offer excludes the following holiday sailings: 2019 Thanksgiving sailings (between November 23-30, 2019); Holidays (between December 15, 2019 and January 3, 2020); President’s Day (between February 14-17, 2020); Spring Break (between March 14-23, 2020); Holy Week/Easter (between April 3-17, 2020); and 2020 Thanksgiving (between November 21-27, 2020).

Kids Sail Free also applies to all Serenade of the Seas Alaska 2020 sailings.

In addition, Royal Caribbean is also offering two other great deals, including 50% off cruise fare of second guest booked in the same stateroom as first, full-fare paying guest, and a 25% discount for third guests and higher booked in the same stateroom as the first two qualifying guests.

The offers are available to residents of the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and select countries in the Caribbean.

