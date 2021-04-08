Royal Caribbean Extends Suspension of Sailing, Announces New Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Patrick Clarke April 08, 2021
Royal Caribbean International has extended the suspension of sailings for its global fleet through June 30, 2021, the cruise line announced in an update on Thursday.
There are some exceptions, however. The extended pause excludes sailings onboard Quantum, Spectrum, Voyager, Anthem, Adventure, Vision, Jewel and Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean plans to resume further operation in July.
The extended suspension impacts Quantum of the Seas' Alaska sailings departing through October 14, 2021. Instead, the ship will remain in Singapore, where Royal Caribbean has reported overwhelming demand.
Meanwhile, Odyssey of the Seas will no longer operate previously scheduled May 9 to October 28, 2021 sailings departing from Rome (Civitavecchia). As a result, Odyssey will begin her inaugural season out of a new homeport in Haifa, Israel. The June to October 2021 sailings are available only to residents of Israel.
Adventure of the Seas will no longer sail from Barcelona from June 5 to October 14, 2021. Instead, Adventure will offer sailings from Nassau, Bahamas starting June 2021. Vision of the Seas has scrapped June 6 to August 29, 2021 sailings from San Juan, Puerto Rico and will now sail from Bermuda beginning June 2021. Jewel of the Seas' June 7 to October 31, 2021 cruises from Northern Europe, Barcelona and Boston are also impacted. Jewel will instead offer sailings from Limassol, Cyprus starting June 2021.
Finally, Anthem of the Seas' European sailings from June 4 to August 29, 2021, will be replaced with Ocean Getaways and British Isles itineraries cruising from Southampton available exclusively to U.K. residents.
Important update on sailings through June 30, 2021. https://t.co/t9930nuLl9 pic.twitter.com/MQxcpy3arr— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) April 8, 2021
Sponsored Content
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS