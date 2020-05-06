Last updated: 12:34 PM ET, Wed May 06 2020

Royal Caribbean Group Extends 'Cruise With Confidence' Policy Through April 2022

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton May 06, 2020

Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas
PHOTO: Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas. (photo courtesy Royal Caribbean)

Royal Caribbean Group is extending its "Cruise with Confidence" cancellation policy to sailings through April 2022.

For new and existing bookings created by Aug. 1, 2020, guests can cancel their cruise up to 48 hours before sailing and receive a credit for a future cruise through April 2022. The cruise company has also added new rebooking options.

Under the new “Best Price Guarantee,” guests can choose to change the price and promotional offer on their reservation up to 48 hours before their cruise.

The new “Lift and Shift” option, travelers can simply “lift and shift” their cruise to the same itinerary departing on a future date. It can be done as close as 48 hours prior to sailing. The original price and promotional offer on the reservation will be protected, along with the length of the cruise and stateroom category.

“Guests are reacting positively to our ‘Cruise with Confidence’ policy because it enables them to make informed decisions and to better manage complicated travel plans during this unprecedented time of uncertainty,” said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

The policy applies to all cruises with sailing dates on or before April 2022 for Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara. For information on Silversea Cruises’ policy, click here.

