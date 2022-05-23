Royal Caribbean International Now Operating Full Fleet
All 26 Royal Caribbean International ships are back in passenger service for the first time since March 2020.
To celebrate, the company planned to live stream the Rhapsody of the Seas’ departure from Rome on Facebook and Instagram at 11 a.m. ET May 23. The virtual event also was to include the other 25 ships operating in eight countries across seven time zones.
Rhapsody of the Seas will operate seven-night Europe sailings to destinations in Italy, Greece, Croatia, France, and Spain.
To date, Royal Caribbean International carried 2 million passengers to 160 destinations on 2,000 voyages. The company has brought back more than 55,000 crew members.
Looking ahead, Royal Caribbean will welcome Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas in 2023 and 2024. These are the first two of three ships powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The new Wonder of the Seas is now sailing Western Mediterranean itineraries through October 2022. In November 2022, Wonder will return to the U.S. to sail from its new year-round home in Port Canaveral.
Royal Caribbean also is operating Alaska cruises with Ovation, Quantum, Radiance, and Enchantment of the Seas.
