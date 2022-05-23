Last updated: 11:44 AM ET, Mon May 23 2022

Royal Caribbean International Now Operating Full Fleet

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton May 23, 2022

Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas (photo via Royal Caribbean International)

All 26 Royal Caribbean International ships are back in passenger service for the first time since March 2020.

To celebrate, the company planned to live stream the Rhapsody of the Seas’ departure from Rome on Facebook and Instagram at 11 a.m. ET May 23. The virtual event also was to include the other 25 ships operating in eight countries across seven time zones.

ADVERTISING

Rhapsody of the Seas will operate seven-night Europe sailings to destinations in Italy, Greece, Croatia, France, and Spain.

To date, Royal Caribbean International carried 2 million passengers to 160 destinations on 2,000 voyages. The company has brought back more than 55,000 crew members.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Mekong river cruise, AmaDara, AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways Returns to Mekong River With Land Package Offer

Norwegian Escape

Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Return of Norwegian Escape to...

Holland America Line

Holland America Extends Flexible Cancellation Through December

Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Reflection, cruise ship

Celebrity Cruises Offering Massively Discounted Rates for a...

Looking ahead, Royal Caribbean will welcome Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas in 2023 and 2024. These are the first two of three ships powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The new Wonder of the Seas is now sailing Western Mediterranean itineraries through October 2022. In November 2022, Wonder will return to the U.S. to sail from its new year-round home in Port Canaveral.

Royal Caribbean also is operating Alaska cruises with Ovation, Quantum, Radiance, and Enchantment of the Seas.

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Mekong river cruise, AmaDara, AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways Returns to Mekong River With Land Package Offer

AmaWaterways

Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Return of Norwegian Escape to Europe

Celebrity Cruises Offering Massively Discounted Rates for a Limited Time

Crystal Symphony, Crystal Serenity Set for Auction

Royal Caribbean Extends Sailing Protocols Through Summer

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS