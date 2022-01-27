Royal Caribbean Officially Welcomes ‘Wonder of the Seas’ To Its Fleet
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Laurie Baratti January 27, 2022
Royal Caribbean International today officially welcomed the new vessel Wonder of the Seas to its award-winning fleet, as it took delivery today of the line’s fifth Oasis Class vessel. Measuring 1,188 feet long and weighing 236,857 gross tons, the 6,988-passenger cruise ship now snags the title of “world’s largest cruise ship” from its fleet-mate Symphony of the Seas.
Following a three-year construction period, a traditional flag-changing ceremony took place Thursday in Marseille to commemorate the ship’s transfer to Royal Caribbean from its shipyard partner, Chantiers de l'Atlantique, which is located in Saint-Nazaire, France.
On hand to officially welcome Wonder of the Seas to the fold were Royal Caribbean Group Chairman Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley and Chantiers de l'Atlantique General Manager Laurent Castaing.
Wonder of the Seas will make its debut on March 4 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and then sail a series of seven-night Caribbean cruises prior to crossing the Atlantic to Barcelona in May; then, onward to Rome to offer an exciting lineup of Mediterranean voyages.
"Wonder of the Seas will energize cruising in a bolder and bigger way. Adding this ship to our already best-in-class fleet elevates the company in continuing to lead the industry with new features and innovation," said Liberty. "This is one more way that we're delivering world-class and memorable vacations, responsibly, to guests around the world."
"Taking delivery of Wonder of the Seas is the culmination of 30 months of ingenuity and partnership across more than 2,000 committed crew members and workers who are among the best at what they do," remarked Bayley. “The combination of brand-new features and favorites that span thrills, entertainment, dining and nightlife is unparalleled, and it's what will make our latest and most innovative ship the world's newest wonder, and the ultimate vacation in the Caribbean and Europe."
Wonder achieves a Royal Caribbean first by incorporating eight distinct onboard neighborhoods that offer adventures for vacationers of all ages. The new Suite Neighborhood gives Royal Suites Class guests access to an elevated Suite Sun Deck, complete with plunge pool, sun loungers, bar and a private restaurant, Coastal Kitchen. This neighborhood also offers the largest-yet Ultimate Family Suite that accommodates up to ten guests.
Other new onboard offerings include the Wonder Playscape, an open-air, underwater-themed kids’ play area that comes complete with slides, climbing walls and an interactive, touch-activated mural, plus puzzles and games. Elsewhere, the dynamic Caribbean Pool Deck features ‘The Perfect Storm’, a trio of high-speed waterslides and kids’ aqua park, ‘Splashaway Bay’; plus, in-pool loungers, surrounding casitas, live music and more.
New food-and-drink venues include the Vue Bar, a cantilevered bar boasting panoramic ocean views by day, which comes alight with a colorful mosaic canopy after sunset. Then there’s the Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, serving staple American southern fare and new takes on classic dishes in a warm farmhouse-style setting, complete with live country music. During brunch, dinner and late-night dining, guests can sample such water-watering menu items as savory johnnycakes, southern fried chicken, crab beignets and shrimp and grits.
Guests will be glad to know that there are also plenty of time-tested favorites returning on board the Wonder, including ‘The Ultimate Abyss’, the tallest slide at sea; the ‘FlowRider’ surf simulator; newly-imagined, dedicated kids’ and teens’ spaces at Adventure Ocean, Social100 and The Patio; twin rock-climbing walls; and the beautiful Central Park neighborhood that’s lined with over 20,000 live plants.
For more information, visit royalcaribbean.com.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Wellness-Focused Vacation Options in Mexico and the Caribbean
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Caribbean, Rome, Barcelona, Mediterranean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS