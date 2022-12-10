Royal Caribbean Officially Names Wonder of the Seas
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Patrick Clarke December 10, 2022
Royal Caribbean International has officially welcomed Wonder of the Seas into its family of award-winning cruise ships.
The new vessel was named by its Godmother Marie McCrea of Pennsylvania during a special ceremony in Port Canaveral, Florida on Friday night. Royal Caribbean executives and teams, along with families, friends, travel advisors and the cruise line’s partners gathered onboard the world’s largest cruise ship to celebrate in the AquaTheater.
Guests also included McCrea's daughter, Allie, who nominated her mother for the role as part of a nationwide search launched on TikTok back on Mother’s Day. The campaign saw as many as 16,000 videos posted and 10.6 billion hashtag views. McCrea's story stood out as she was described as "a devoted mother, wife and cancer survivor whose spirit inspired her family and those around her to set out on adventures and enjoy every moment together despite the hardships they faced."
"It was an honor to officially welcome Marie and Wonder of the Seas to the Royal Caribbean family,” Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, said in a statement. "Marie’s story is one of incredible strength and family memories to last a lifetime, and those are the types of memories we’ve committed to creating with our guests and crew on every Royal Caribbean ship for more than 53 years. Wonder is the adventure of all adventures that combines what families know and love on our revolutionary Oasis Class ships with brand-new experiences, and it’s already delivered memorable vacations to more than 180,500 guests since first setting sail in March."
"Wonder of the Seas exemplifies Royal Caribbean Group’s focus on unparalleled innovation, sustainable cruise ship design and our commitment to delivering world-class, memorable vacations, responsibly,” added Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “This milestone represents the culmination of millions of hours of work, from the most innovative minds in the industry, to deliver the world’s latest wonder."
Wonder of the Seas is now sailing seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral, including stops at Royal Caribbean's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas as well as St. Thomas, St. Maarten and Mexico.
Onboard highlights include more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges, the tallest slide at sea (The Ultimate Abyss), the FlowRider surf simulator; rock climbing walls; The Perfect Storm racing waterslides; newly designed areas just for kids and teens and original entertainment spread across four "stages" in air, ice, theater and water.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
-
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Florida
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS