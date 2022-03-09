Photo Tour Through Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas: The World's New Largest Cruise Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Taylor Beckett March 09, 2022
Experiencing Wonder Of The Seas
The world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder Of The Seas, departed for its maiden voyage on March 4th from the Royal Caribbean Terminal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With room for 6,988 total guests, Wonder Of The Seas offers a large variety of activities and events for its guests to enjoy while aboard the city-sized ship. To see what this ship has to offer, scroll through our slideshow and get an up-close view.
