Last updated: 02:28 PM ET, Fri October 18 2019

Royal Caribbean Officials Say Caribbean Cruises to Grow 50 Percent by 2030

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood October 18, 2019

Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas
Royal Caribbean will deploy Oasis-class ships in Antigua under the agreement. (Photo by Brian Major).

Royal Caribbean International released new data Friday that indicates the cruise line’s Caribbean tourism business will increase by 50 percent through 2030, bringing the total economic benefit to $6 billion.

Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley told a recent Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) outlook forum that eight of the top 10 cruise destinations are in the Caribbean and it’s time to prepare for further increases in cruise passenger numbers.

You May Also Like

Allure of the Seas, cruise ship, bahamas Royal Caribbean Passenger Banned for Life After... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean's Grandeur of the Seas Transferring... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Royal, Caribbean, International Royal Caribbean Announces New Private Island Destination... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Royal, Caribbean, Wonder Royal Caribbean Reveals New Ship Name, Announces Chinese... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas Royal Caribbean Leaning on AI to Manage Pricing More... Travel Technology

Bayley also pointed to the success of Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay private island destination experience, with the collaboration between the destination and the cruise line being mutually beneficial.

“The Caribbean was, is, will always be, the number one cruise destination in the world,” Bayley said during the CTO conference. “There are considerations that we need to take into account in terms of some of the destinations' ability to absorb the growth that is coming - in some places the growth is perhaps already at a critical mass - but we need to find a way to accommodate the growth that is inevitably coming to cruise tourism in the Caribbean.”

The Caribbean tourism outlook forum was the first organized by the CTO as a platform for discussion between member governments and leaders from the tourism industry. The conference was attended by members from 12 countries.

Royal Caribbean also announced Monday it would build its newest private island destination in the South Pacific, dubbed Perfect Day at Lelepa. Officials revealed the property would be created in partnership with the community of Vanuatu to showcase its natural beauty, highlight local culture, provide employment opportunities and educate residents on the islands.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Corinth Canal, Greece

WATCH: Cruise Ship Navigates Tiny Corinth Canal

AECO's Arctic Cruise Conference Donates to Tara Ocean Foundation

Discover Australia and New Zealand With Seabourn

Silversea Cruises Unveiled 197 New Itineraries For 2021-2022

New Top-Deck Suites Debut on Sky Princess

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS