Royal Caribbean Officials Say Caribbean Cruises to Grow 50 Percent by 2030
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood October 18, 2019
Royal Caribbean International released new data Friday that indicates the cruise line’s Caribbean tourism business will increase by 50 percent through 2030, bringing the total economic benefit to $6 billion.
Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley told a recent Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) outlook forum that eight of the top 10 cruise destinations are in the Caribbean and it’s time to prepare for further increases in cruise passenger numbers.
Bayley also pointed to the success of Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay private island destination experience, with the collaboration between the destination and the cruise line being mutually beneficial.
“The Caribbean was, is, will always be, the number one cruise destination in the world,” Bayley said during the CTO conference. “There are considerations that we need to take into account in terms of some of the destinations' ability to absorb the growth that is coming - in some places the growth is perhaps already at a critical mass - but we need to find a way to accommodate the growth that is inevitably coming to cruise tourism in the Caribbean.”
The Caribbean tourism outlook forum was the first organized by the CTO as a platform for discussion between member governments and leaders from the tourism industry. The conference was attended by members from 12 countries.
Royal Caribbean also announced Monday it would build its newest private island destination in the South Pacific, dubbed Perfect Day at Lelepa. Officials revealed the property would be created in partnership with the community of Vanuatu to showcase its natural beauty, highlight local culture, provide employment opportunities and educate residents on the islands.
